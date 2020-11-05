Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 5

Margaret (Peggy) O'Rourke (née Larkin)

Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by her husband James and son Pat, she will be lovingly remembered by her family - Martin, Seán, Catherine and Bernie; by her sons-in-law Michael and Adrian, her daughters-in-law Breda and Monica; by her grandchildren Gerald, Deirdre, Caitríona, Aoife, Aisling, Dearbhla and Emma; her sister Ina; her nieces and nephews and by all her relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Following Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Margaret's remains will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday morning, 7th November at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in The Cathedral. Mass can be viewed live at https://www.thurlesparish.ie/ House private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made to the Irish Kidney Association.

Patrick (Pat) O'Brien

Garrankyle, Cloneen, Tipperary

Patrick (Pat) O'Brien, Garrankyle, Cloneen, Co Tipperary, on Wednesday, November 4th 2020, in the kind care of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Helen, sons Micko, Bill and Hugh, sisters Maureen, Margaret and Josephine, brothers Edward and James, grandchildren Sarah, Alice, Lauren, Irene and Liam, daughters in law Kathleen and Giada, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

In accordance with present Covid 19 regulations, the Funeral will be for family only. The Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, on Friday November 6th 2020, at 11am,followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

MARY KENNEDY

Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved mother Annie Connors (Currabaha, Templederry) and sister Ann (London). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Noelle (Cusack) and Laura, sisters Teresa and Marion, brother Jimmy, son-in-law Paul & by Fergal, grandchildren Olivia, Aoife, Aaron, Lily and Grace, nephews & nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Saturday at 11 o'clock in St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by private Cremation. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

Rose Grady (née Briggs)

The Knoll, Newcastle, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Rose Grady nee Briggs, Southampton, UK and formerly of Southall, UK and The Knoll, Newcastle, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, who passed away peacefully at her residence following a long illness.

Predeceased by her parents Albert Briggs and Agg Briggs nee Morrissey. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, her daughter Clare, her sons Thomas and Brian, her brother Peter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her grandchildren, her greatgrandchildren, niece and nephew, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass has been celebrated in the UK and burial will take place on Saturday, 7th November 2020 in Mollough Abbey (Old) Cemetery, Newcastle at 11am.

Anthony (Tony) Frostick

Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred 4th November 2020 of Anthony (Tony) Frostick, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh and formerly of Northolt, Middlesex, England. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Chris, son Robert, daughter Sinead, brother Malcolm, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal to Saint Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday, the 6th of November, for Funeral Mass at 1.30 pm followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Those who wish to attend the funeral but cannot due to current Government restrictions, please leave your personal message in the Condolences section below. The ceremony will be available on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie.