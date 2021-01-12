Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The late Eileen (Nell) Donnellan (née Burke)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Nell) Donnellan (née Burke) late of St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly. Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved son Martin and grandsons Stewart and Alan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin & cherished family John Francis, Pat, Bridget, Martina and Eamonn. Brother Jody and her sisters. Sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Nell Rest In Peace. Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the service on Nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2FM this Wednesday at 11 o’c. followed by burial in Ballinree Church Grounds. Those who would like to leave a condolence may do so in the section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Ann Commins

The death has occurred of Ann Commins (née Ryan) late of Blackcastle Farm, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Con and brother Paul. Will be sadly missed by her beloved family, husband John, daughters Sarah and Joann, son Evin Ned, mother Norah, sisters Katie and Noreen, brothers Joe and John, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines; Ann's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Wednesday, 13th January, at 10.45am, to arrive at St James Church, Two Mile Borris at 11am, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris graveyard. Numbers are limited to 10 persons in the church. The Mass can be viewed at www.rhealy.ie/funeral .Sympathies can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations if desired to NOVAS. It was Ann's wishes that her house be strictly private. Ann and John valued everyday of her life so much that they wish everyone to stay safe during this pandemic.

The late Anne Foley

The death has occurred of Anne Foley (née Madden) late of Killinan, Thurles, Tipperary / Templederry, Tipperary and formerly Templederry and Stradavoher, Thurles. In her 100th year. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Phylis and Noreen, sons Tommy, Denis and Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines Anne's funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on Wednesday, 13th January, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie Condolence can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. House Strictly Private Please.

The late Martin Molloy

The death has occurred of Martin Molloy late of 8 Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Rose. Deeply missed by his loving friend Joan, sisters Bridie and Mary, brothers Johnny, Tony and P.J., sister-in-law Kathy, brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends. Presiding at his brother PJ’s house. House strictly private, please. May Martin Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Ann Power

The death has occurred of Ann Power late of 'Millgrove', Spa Road, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Newmarket, Co Kilkenny.. Ann passed away, peacefully, on Sunday evening, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Billy, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Olive, Bernadette, Michelle and Anne, grandchildren Trinity, Eoin, Billy and Ian, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, niece, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, on Thursday at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish Website www.powerstownchurch.com. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Philomena (Phyl) Traynor

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyl) Traynor (née Brolan) late of Blackrock, Dublin and formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully on 10th January, 2021, in the loving care of the staff at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray. Much loved and missed by her husband Jim, their children Brendan, Berna (O’Hanrahan) and Suzanne (Murphy), her adored grandchildren Barry, Ronan and Ruth; Anna and Robert; Ciara and Cillian, sons-in-law Richard & Liam, daughter-in-law Deirdre, extended family, relatives and friends. Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place at 10.00am on Wednesday (13th January) which may be viewed online at stpetersparishbray.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland can be made at alzheimer.ie. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be placed in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.