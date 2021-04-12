Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 12

Canon Owen O'Neill

Drumwood, Cappawhite, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Canon Owen O’Neill, originally from Drumwood, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and the Diocese of Nottingham, England, died on 10th April 2021, peacefully in the gentle and loving care of the staff of Peaker Park Care Home, Market Harborough (UK).

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, his brother Joe and his brothers-in-law Aidan and Sean.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Una McGrath (Burncourt), Peggy Costello (Thurles) and Nellie Fitzgerald (Grange), sister-in-law Breda O’Neill, brother-in-law Dick Fitzgerald, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, his good friends Fr. John Joe, Margaret Kenny & Family, Bishop Patrick McKinney and all the priests of the Diocese of Nottingham, colleagues, former parishioners, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Crawford

Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a short illness. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital and Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Liam and sister Eileen. John will be sadly missed by his loving family; devoted wife Rosemarie, son Brendan, daughter Carol, daughter in law Ellen, brothers Pat and Gerard, sisters Ann, Bridie and Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, former colleagues in Bord na Mona and Marathon Petroleum Cork, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines John's funeral is private. John's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Tuesday 13th April at 10.45 am to arrive at St Kevin's Church, Littleton at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/littleton. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below. No flowers please donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

House Strictly Private.

Ellen (Nellie) SLATTERY

Ballymore, Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary

Slattery, Ballymore, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, April 11th 2021, peacefully at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home. Ellen (Nellie), beloved sister of the late Kitty Quirke, Monnie Quirke and Mick. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, Nellie’s Funeral Mass takes privately and can be viewed on Tuesday at 11.30am on http://funeralslive.ie/ellen-slattery/

Graham Scott

Mount Anglesby, Clogheen, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Graham Scott (Mount Anglesby, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) on Sunday 11th April 2021 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary in the presence of his family. Predeceased by his parents; Arthur and Frances. Graham will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Pauline, his son Neville (Greenwich, London, UK); brother Alan (Harrow, UK); relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Private cremation will take place at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy on Tuesday.

Bridget Howard (née Smith)

Ballyboy West, Clogheen, Tipperary / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bridget Howard née Smith, Ballyboy West, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary on Saturday 10th April 2021 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her loving husbands; Arthur and Ron, her parents; David and Catherine, her sisters; Kitty, Mary and Eileen, her brothers; Tom, Patrick and Davy. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving family, her son; James (Aughavas, Co. Leitrim), daughter; Sharon, daughter-in-law; Mary (neé McBrien), son-in-law; Rob, brother; Danny, sisters; Elizabeth, Hannah and Teresa, brother-in-law; Johnny, grandchildren; Bradley, Jade, Danielle, Nicole and Kerrie, great grandchildren; Daisy and Max, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Bridget’s funeral Mass will take place at Church of Our Lady and St. Kieran Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday (13th April 2021) at 12 noon followed by private cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Bridget’s funeral is restricted to 10 family members. The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this time.

Patrick (Paddy) Wall

Marlfield Arch, Marlfield, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Wall, Marlfield Arch, Marlfield, Clonmel and formerly Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Paddy passed away unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital on Saturday afternoon. A former member of the Defence Forces, he will be sadly missed by his wife Marie, sons Patrick & Kieran, daughters Geraldine & Patsy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen (McMahon), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. A private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary General Hospital Coronary Care Unit.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Mary Forristal (née Healy)

Doon, Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary / Killenaule, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Forristal (nee Healy), Doon, Powerstown, Clonmel and formerly Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. Mary passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas, son James and daughter Carmel. Beloved mother of Betty, Mary, Bridget, Eileen, Martha, Veronica, Gabriel, John, Pauline, Rose, Peter, Brian, P.J., Bernie and Timmy, she will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Wednesday at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.