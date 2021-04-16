Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 16

Mary McCormack (née Kelly)

Ryninch, Ballina, Tipperary / Cranny, Clare

Mary Mc Cormack (née Kelly) Ryninch, Ballina, Co. Tipperary and Cranny, Co. Clare. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and grandchildren Patrick and Bláithín. Sadly missed by her daughters Anne Hickey and Mary Armitage and her son John, sons in law Pat and Noel, daughter in law Fiona, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Ellen Coyne (USA), sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Mary's Funeral will be private on Saturday 17th in the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua's, Ballina, at 11am, followed by burial in TempleKelly Cemetery. Mary's Funeral will be lived stream on the link below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time and ask you to light a candle in memory of Mary.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Link for Funeral Mass : https://www.facebook.com/103019505146065/posts/122364773211538/

Marie Kinsella (née Kiernan)

Tickincor, Clonmel, Tipperary

It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Kinsella (nee Kiernan) announce her death which occurred on 9th April peacefully at home with family, following a long illness. Marie will be forever loved and missed by her children T.J., Cathy, Michelle and Richard, grandchildren, son-in-law Dave, daughters-in-law Anne and Claire, sister Gina, brother John, extended family, dear friends and most especially John.

The family is grateful and humbled by the extraordinary care provided in the last months to allow Mom’s wish to remain at home be fulfilled with love and humour. Thanks to the H.S.E. teams, Regina and also to Pauline for her support and friendship.

Private arrangements have been conducted.