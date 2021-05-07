Tipperary deaths - Friday, May 7, 2021

The late Mary Bourke

The death has occurred of Mary Bourke (née Gleeson) late of St. John's Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Garryard, Silvermines, May 6th 2021, in her 101st year, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh, predeceased by her beloved husband Liam, daughter Mary (Moyles), her infant son James and grandson Adrian Moyles, loving mother of Josephine (Terry) Ryan, Christine (Tina) O'Meara and Paula McSherry. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law John, Martin, Jim and P.J., her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Eileen and Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives, her carer Marion, kind neighbours and friends. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass, for Mary, will take place on Sunday 9th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, (Silvermines), with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The late Mary O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née Hynes) late of Derry, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Tipperary and formerly of The Fiveally and Surrey, England. Peacefully, after a short illness at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Debbie and Jackie, sons Damien, David and Michael, grandchildren Sean, Lucie, Lily, Michael, Erin, Kieran, Callum, Alexander, Kian and Ruari, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law. Aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral leaving her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, for family funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tullamore Hospital. In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Mary’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

The late Thomas Ambrose

The death has occurred of Thomas Ambrose late of Melview, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick) 5 May 2021 (retired teacher Clonmel CBS High School, former Mayor of Clonmel, Chairman of South Tipperary County Council, Chairman of the South Eastern Health Board, and UCD Board Member), peacefully in the loving care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Predeceased by his parents Nora and Thomas, brother Sean, brother-in-law William O’Gorman, and sister-in-law Pearl (nee McAdam) Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, children Tom, Maria, Kevin, Norah, Siobhan and Patrick, brothers Canon James (Seamus), Patrick and Michael, sisters Kathy, Ann, Teresa and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law Caitriona and Bim, sons-in-law Kevin and Nelson, adored grandfather of Conor, Sarah, Lorcan, Thomas, Zoe-Joan, Stephen and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues and many friends. May Tom Rest in Peace. Tom’s funeral will arrive at S.s. Peter & Paul’s Church at 1.45pm on Sunday, 9th May, for a private Funeral Mass at 2pm which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences on RIP.ie or send condolences by the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Clonmel Daffodil Day and/or Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital. House private please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

The late Eamonn Gilmore

The death has occurred of Eamonn Gilmore late of ''Gortna House'', Birdhill Road, Ballina, Tipperary and formerly of Salthill, Galway, late of Fitzpack. May 6th 2021, peacefully at the University hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura (Mary), sons Iain and Pearse, daughters Caitriona and Marie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 8 grandchildren especially Caoimhe, Leon and Nathan, sister Maura and brother Noel, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Arriving at our Lady and St. Lua Church, Ballina on Sunday, 9th May, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Griffin

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Griffin (née Ryan (Matt)) late of Moyne Road, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Foilnamon, Upperchurch and Reafadda, Holyford. Peggy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Eddie, son Eamonn and son-in-law Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Tom (Dublin), daughters Mary Whelan (Oola), Kathleen Brown (Moycarkey) and Eileen Fallon (Two Mile Borris), daughter-in-law Ann, sons-in-law John and David, grandchildren Christine, Eamonn, Shane, Brian, Daniel, Geoff, Jack and Clodagh, great-grandchildren Ben, Isabel and Emily, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Peggy's funeral cortege will leave her daughter Eileen's residence on Saturday morning (8th May) at 10am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles via Moyne Road at 10.30am. In accordance with Government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass confined to 25 people will take place at 11am followed by burial in Upperchurch Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the link http://www.thurlesparish.ie.

The late Tom Hickey

The death has occurred of Tom (Tomboy) Hickey late of Wellington House, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Tullig, Castleisland, Co. Kerry. Peacefully on 6th May in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by his wife Mary, his parents, brothers and sisters. Always remembered and sadly missed by his loving daughter Elma (Griffin, Castlemaine), son Tommy (Banagher) and Jerry (Nenagh), grandchildren Louise, David, Philip, Oisin, Ellie, Cait, Conor and Anna, great-grandchildren Sadie & Harry. Sister Katie (Chicago), daughters-in-law Kay and Breda, Elma's partner Patrick, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tom Rest In Peace. A reposing will take place this Friday for family and close friends at Ryans funeral home Nenagh from 7 o'c to 9 o'c, with adherence to current guidelines regarding Covid-19. Remains will arrive to Castleisland Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial afterwards in St. Johns - new Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland. Those who cannot attend the mass may view the livestream on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Mary Hogan

The death has occurred of Mary Hogan late of Ormond Court and late of the Stream Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully on May 5th in the tender care of the Staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved sisters Margaret & Johanna and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Michael & Patrick, sisters-in-law Nancy & Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace. Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Her remains will arrive to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Mary Keane

The death has occurred of Mary Keane late of Cloneen, Tipperary, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, May 6th 2021, peacefully, in the kind care of the staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret Dowling, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace. House private in compliance with Covid Regulations. Mary will leave her residence at 10.50am on Saturday morning for the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary O'Meara

The death has occurred of Mary O'Meara (née Cullagh) late of Ard Mhuire and formerly Rahealty, Thurles, Tipperary. In her 95th year, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of St John's Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Christy, brothers Joe, Timmy, Jack, Ned and Malachy, sisters Kitty and Bridie. Deeply regretted by her daughters Bried and Pauline, son John, grandchildren Nichola, Jamie, Paul, Siobhán and Lisa, great-grandchildren Jessica and Justin, son in law Harry (Ely), daughter in law Annmarie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines Mary's funeral is private. Mary's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Sunday 9th May at 10.15am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. House Private Please.