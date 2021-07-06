Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 6

Thomas Rooney

4 Cnoc Ard Mews, Ballina, Tipperary

Thomas Rooney, 4 Cnoc Ard Mews, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, formerly of London, England. Peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Jackie and Lisa, son Anthony, son in law Mark, daughter in law Kerry and grandchildren.

Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings Thomas' Funeral will be private , reposing will take place at his residence on Tuesday evening 6th of July from 6- 8pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday the 7th at 11:30am in Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina followed by a private family cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Milford Hospice. The family wish to offer their sincere thanks to the palliative care nurses at Milford Hospice for their loving care and attention to Thomas.

Niall (J.E.N) Quirk

Mount Richard, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Niall Quirk, late of Mount Richard, Carrick-on-Suir. Dearly beloved husband of the late Nuala, much loved father of Jacqueline, Anne, Karen and Michael, father-in-law of Hubert, Mark, Gerard and Jennifer, cherished grandfather of Genevieve, Edmund, Charlotte, Annalisa, Rebecca, Christopher, Hilary, Hugh, Emmet and the late Niall, Joseph, Isobel, Michael and Georgina, and great-grandfather of Michael, Harriet, Cecily, Oliver and Isabelle. Predeceased by his sisters Nuala, Ursula and Claire, and sadly missed by his brother Gerard and sister Twinnie and loyal friends.

Rest in eternal peace

In accordance with current Government guidelines, a family funeral limited to 50 people will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, 7th July 2021, at St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen, Co Tipperary followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who are unable to attend, the Mass may be viewed on the following link:

https://www.irishlivestream.com/07072021

Richard (Dick) O'Keeffe

Templemore, Tipperary

Richard ”Dick” O’Keeffe Templemore, Tipperary/London, passed away unexpectedly on 16/06/21. Sadly missed by his daughters Cathy & Lisa, his stepson Marc, grandchildren Mason & Milo, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

Rest in peace

Due to Covid restrictions Richard's funeral will leave from co op funeral care for West Chapel, Croydon Crematorium arriving by 3:50pm on 8th July. The chapel has a limit on attendees for COVID restrictions, please contact his daughters to be added to contact tracing list if you wish to attend.

John (Sean) Harrington

Rossoulty, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the wonderful care of Thurles Community Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty and the much loved father of Tadhg, Brid, Pj, Criona, Noelle, Norma and Lily and loving brother of Con, Teresa & Kathy; he will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his home in Rossoulty on Tuesday evening, for family and friends from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday July 7th for a private family funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Drombane (max 50 people) at 2 pm followed by burial in Templebeg cemetery. John's funeral mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/

Eleanor DUNNE (née Cosgrove)

Booterstown, Dublin / Whitegate, Cork / Tipperary

DUNNE (née Cosgrove) Eleanor (Booterstown, Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Whitegate, Co. Cork and Bansha Castle, Co. Tipperary) July 5, 2021 – peacefully at home, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick, loving mother of James, Eamonn, Terry, Mark, Rachel and Paul, and sister of the late Ned. She will be very sadly missed by her loving children, sixteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, in-laws and partners, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral will take place, but may be viewed on Wednesday, July 7, at 11am, using the following link www.churchservices.tv/booterstown.

Flowers welcome, or donations, in lieu, to Blackrock Hospice, Sweetman’s Avenue, Blackrock, Co. Dublin or www.olh.ie.