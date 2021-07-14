Deaths in Tipperary, Wednesday July 14

The late Gary Kirby

The death has occurred of Gary Kirby, 6 College Green, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken Mam, Martina McGuire Kirby and Dad Pat Kirby, their partners Dwighet and Mags, & family. His brother James and his partner Regina, grandparents Josie and Michael, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, July 15, 5pm to 7 pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles Friday July 16 at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please follow current Covid-19 guidelines. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The late Una Heydon

The death has occurred of Una Heydon (née McGrath) late of The Paddocks, Naas, formerly of Dunstown, Two Mile House, Co. Kildare and Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital on July 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving sons Joe and Paddy, daughters-in-law Gillian and Ciara, grandchildren Grace, Danny, Christopher and Edie, brother Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday morning with a Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on www.naasparish.ie or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder.

The late Dr. Sean McCarthy

The death has occurred of Dr. Seán McCarthy, John Street, Cashel, Tipperary, formerly of Lagganstown, New Inn, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. July 12, 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Dr. Seán J. McCarthy (‘The Doc’), Medical Doctor and General Practitioner, former Fianna Fail T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Industry and Commerce with special responsibility for Science and Technology, Senator, Chairman of Cashel Town and South Tipperary County Councils, Chairman of South Eastern Health Board and current Chairman of Tipperary Comhairle Dáil Ceantair. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jo and father-in-law of the late Michael Buckley. Deeply regretted by his loving family Dr. Eoin, Caitríona Buckley, John, Aidan and Maria, daughters-in-law Wendy and Severine, son-in-law Dr. Mick Molloy, grandchildren William, Jamie, Andrew, Robbie, Luca, Emily, Cate, Seán and Michael, cousins Marie and the McGrath family, Seán & Dr. Donal McCarthy and Gobnait Goggin, brothers-in-law Paddy and Jimmy, extended family, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and a large circle of patients, supporters and friends.

Due to Government restrictions and public health guidelines for Covid-19, family only Funeral Mass will take place in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Friday at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/sean-mccarthy/ followed by Burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street, Cashel. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement who provided such exceptional care and support (www.sthm.org).

The late Michael O'Meara

The death has occurred of Michael O'Meara, Newpark, The Commons, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Christy and Teresa, his brothers Jim and John and his sisters Ann and Dolores. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Christy and Danny, sisters Margaret, Teresa, Mary, Liolia and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Thursday (July 15) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral in accordance with Covid-19 Restrictions.

The late Sean Ryan

The death has occurred of Seán Kevin Ryan, Maughera, Ardfinnan, Tipperary peacefully on July 12. Beloved husband of Joan and loving father of Declan, Kevin, Carmel. Mary and Joanne. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jim and Fr. Pat. Predeceased by his sister Bernadatte and brother Bernard.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 a family only Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12 o' clock in St. John the Baptist Church Duhill with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Annie Mulligan

The death has occurred of Annie Mulligan (née Purcell), Springdale Road, Raheny, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, July 13, 2021, peacefully in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Wife of the late Michael, mother of the late Patrick. Devoted mother to her loving children Edmond, Michael, Bernie, Carol, Anthony, Anne and David. Sister of Joan, Brennie and Ned. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Friday 3pm to 5pm at Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, Eircode D05KP80. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10am at St Monica's Church , Edenmore, followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery.

Funeral restrictions still apply due to Government rules. 50 allowed in the Church.

The late Teresa Buckley

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Buckley (née O'Connor), Kilmastulla, Birdhill, Tipperary, July 12, 2021 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph and loving mother of the late Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Michael and Erin, daughter Margaret, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.