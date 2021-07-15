Tipperary deaths, Thursday July 15

The late Terence Troy

The death has occurred of Terence Troy, Pairc na Coille, Ennis, Clare and formerly of Cnoc Mhuire, Roscrea. Peacefully in Milford Care Centre surrounded by his family.

Pre-deceased by his father Billy, mother Mae and sister Marian.

Sadly missed by his sons Shane and Aaron, daughter Amanda and their mother Noeleen, sisters Dympna, Aine and Vivienne, brother Fergus, aunts Sally and Kathleen, nephews Jack Jnr., Fionn, James, Tommy and David and all his cousins and extended family.

Due to government and HSE guidelines Terence Funeral Mass will be for family only. Private removal on Friday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 (50 people). Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 3.00.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice Care Centre.

Terence funeral mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

The late John Sweeney

The death has occurred of John Sweeney, Skehane, Two Mile Borris, Thurles. Peacefully surrounded by his family. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Eileen, his children David, Jackie, Caroline, Leanne and Brid, their partners Christine, Robert, Pauric and David and adored grandchildren, sister Phylis (Maher), brother Ned and sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at home on Friday 16th at 2pm with burial after in Holycross Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice / Suir Haven. House private.

The late Johanna (Mary) Morrissey

The death has occurred of Johanna (Mary) Morrissey, Lacey Avenue, Templemore. Peacefully in St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles surrounded by her family and friends. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces Mary and Joanie, grandnephew David and his partner Aishling and daughter Grace, great friends Ashley and Andrew, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Daniel O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) O'Dwyer, Dublin and Attbrick, Dundrum, County Tipperary, July 14. Peacefully, in the loving and dedicated care of the staff of Belmont Private Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Tessa, his brother William (Billy) and sisters May and Amelia, deeply regretted by his brother Joseph, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health Daniel’s Funeral will take place privately but can be viewed online at 10am on Saturday (July 17, 2021) using the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud. House private please.

The late Joan O'Connor

The death has occurred of Joan O'Connor (née Kirby) Limerick Junction and late of Kyle, Tipperary Town, July 15, 2021, after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Margaret (Kirby) and sister of the late Kathleen (Kit) Duggan (Rainhem, Essex, UK). Sadly missed by her loving brothers Michael and P.J. (Paddy) Kirby (Youghal), sisters-in-law Freddie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family mass will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead at 11.30am and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Clarence Garnier

The death has occurred of Clarence Garnier, Arcla, Francroft, Roscrea, Tipperary, and formerly of Jersey, Channel Islands.

Peacefully at Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Arlene, sons Stephen and David, daughters Rachel and Rebecca, brother Martyn, sister Daphne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Due to goverment and HSE guidelines Clarence funeral service will be for family only. Private removal on Saturday afternoon arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland for Funeral Service at 2.00 followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish/British Heart Foundation.

The late Bertie Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Bertie Fitzpatrick, Golden Grove Road, Roscrea, Tipperary, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, son Joseph, daughter Niamh, daughter-in-law Lauretta, son-in-law Michael, adored grandchildren Aoife, Clodagh, Laoise, Mikey and Sean, brother-in-law Gerard, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government and HSE guidelines Bertie's Funeral Mass will be for family only. Private removal on Saturday morning (travelling down Golden Grove, Main St., Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Private cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon crematorium at 3.00.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

Bertie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

The late Sean Barnaville

The death has occurred of Sean Barnaville, Fennor Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Urlingford, Kilkenny



Sean passed away peacefully at home in London. Predeceased by his sisters Nellie and Peggy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Murt, Noel and Billy, sister Mary Ann, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Private Cremation took place in London. Sean's Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 2 o'clock in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe (max 50 people) followed by burial of Ashes in the Good Shepherd Cemetery.