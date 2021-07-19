Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 19

Hugh J Clarke

Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Bailieborough, Cavan / Clonmel, Waterford

Hugh J. Clarke, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary (formerly of Bailieboro Co Cavan), 19th July 2021 peacefully on the loving care of Tipperary University Hospital after a short illness. (Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Jimmy)

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Maura, brother P.J., sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

May Hugh Rest in Peace

Hugh’s Funeral cortége will leave his Residence at 11.30am on Wednesday morning for St Mary’s Church Gambonsfields. Requiem Mass at 12 noon can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

Jozef MIELNICZEK

Boherlahan, Tipperary

Ilford Park Polish Home, Devon and formerly of Bednarów Poland and Brixton Hill in London. On June 7th 2021, Jozef passed away peacefully at the age of 95 years in Ilford Park Polish Home, Devon. Beloved husband of the late Maura (née O’Dwyer, Nodstown Lower, Boherlahan). Sadly missed by his sons Jozef, Michael, Peter, daughters Anna, Teresa, Jane, and their partners, his nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren, brother-in-law Michael O’Dwyer (The Rock, Cashel), sisters-in-law Breda Dalton and Nora O’Toole (London), relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Niech spoczywa w pokoju

Due to government restrictions on Covid-19, family only. Funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan, on Thursday, July 22nd, and can be viewed on http://boherlahandualla.ie/mass/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

In 1950s London, the demobbed Lance Corporal Jozef Mielniczek (Second Polish Corps) met Maura O’Dwyer, who was to be his wife for twenty-six years. He lived a great life, despite many hardships. His love for his family brought him great happiness, and he in turn brought ineffable joy into all our lives.

Jozef will be laid to rest in Ardmayle Cemetery to fulfil his express wish to be buried next to his beloved wife Maura. Forty years after Maura’s death, husband and wife are united again.

Bernie McGrath (née Tynan)

Woodview, Cahir, Tipperary

Bernie passed away peacefully after a very brief illness at South Tipperary University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her sister Mag, she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Roger, her children Emma, Alannah, Shane, Barry and Cathy, sisters Breda, Anne, Helen, Mary, Kitty and Noeleen, brothers Paddy, Ben and Martin, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Bernie's funeral cortège will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday morning at 10:15am, via Woodview for The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy where her Farewell Service will take place at 12 noon. Bernie will lie in repose for family and close personal friends on Tuesday evening at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir from 6pm to 8pm.The service can be viewed on livestream on The Island Crematorium.ie website.

Please keep in mind all current restrictions regarding public gatherings.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Cahir Day Care Centre or to the Irish Wheelchair Association - Tipperary branch.

John Hanrahan

Gorteen, Emly, Tipperary / Solohead, Tipperary

John Hanrahan, Gorteen, Emly, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Solohead & Derrygrath, Clonmel. 17th July 2021. Peacefully at U.H.L. Surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his first wife Mena, father Edmond, mother Kathleen, brother Eddie, sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Edward, Neil & Martin, daughters Bobby (Murphy, Emly), Trisha, Annie (Lonergan, Emly), Sheila (Lahart, Newbridge, Co. Kildare), Frances (Lahart, Killenaule), Helena (Mc Loughlin, Limerick), Angela & Mandy (Limerick), sisters Kathleen (Hanrahan, Clonmel) & Mary (O'Flaherty, Corriconeen, Clonmel), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, 14 grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

John's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday morning at 11am for 11.30am Mass in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly. Mass will be lived streamed here. Due to the current restrictions funeral will be private for family & close friends. Burial afterwards in St. Nicolas's Church Cemetery, Grange, Clonmel. E91 KW80 via Cahir & Derrygrath.

Ann Veale

Glenoaks Close and formely Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Ann Veale (Nee Roche) Glenoaks Close and formerly of Elm Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Died peacefully at her residence on 16th July 2021. (Predeceased by her son Kenneth). Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Colin, Michael, Willie and Thomas, daughters Mary, Janie, Lizzie, Annmarie and their partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law Martin, nephews, nieces, relatives, her best friend Gina and friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace

Ann’s Funeral cortège will leave her residence on Friday (23rd July) morning at 11am for St. Oliver’s church. Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

Michael Nugent

Mountain View, Bansha Road and late of St. Michael’s Ave., Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Nugent, Mountain View, Bansha Road and late of St. Michael’s Ave., Tipperary Town, July 17th 2021, Michael. Sadly missed by his brothers Pat, Jimmy and twin brother John, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Michael will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Tuesday, 20th July, 2021. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Dermot McDarby

Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary / Staplestown, Carlow

Dermot McDarby, Cherrymount, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly of No 6 Staplestown Road, Carlow Town, 18th July 2021, peacefully with family and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Son of the late John and Mary (Ciss) McDarby.

Sadly missed by his brother Martin, sister Mary (London), sister-in-law Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Dermot Rest in Peace.

Dermot’s Funeral cortége will arrive in St Mary’s Church Irishtown on Thursday morning at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery Carlow Town arriving at 2.30pm approximately.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

David Colin McCorduck

6 Parkmore Heights, Roscrea, Tipperary

House Strictly Private

Funeral Arrangements Later

Evelyn Mc Guigan (née Maxwell)

Dundrum, Dublin / Bansha, Tipperary

Peacefully in her ninety third year while in the exceptionally kind care of the staff at Whitebeam House in Clonskeagh Hospital. Evelyn will be sadly missed by her husband John and her loving daughters Jennifer (Purcell), Margaret (Phelan), Fiona (O’Cleirigh) and Sarah. Also mourned by her sons-in-law Michael, Niall and Conor. A kind, loving and adoring Granny to Kevin, Brian, Cormac, Cathal, Gareth, Ellen, Bill and Felim, her grandchildren’s partners and great grandchildren Cian and Róisín. Evelyn will also be missed by her sister Finola in Melbourne, her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, 21st July 2021, at 10am. Those who would have liked at attend but cannot may view the Mass at the following link https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/EvelynMcGuigan. The Cortège will pass Evelyn’s residence at approximately 11am on Wednesday. All flowers to Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum (D14 F3X2) please.

PAUL MICHAEL BROWNE

Clashnevin, Nenagh, Tipperary / Mayfield, Cork

Suddenly on 17th July 2021. Pre-deceased by his beloved father Michael and brother Frankie. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Mary, his brothers and sisters Tj, Josie, Lily, Ger & Noel. Aunts and uncles, Nieces and nephews, his God-daughter Katie, His great friends Niamh, Rob & Trish. Cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Paul Rest In Peace. Due to Current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. His remains will arrive to Ballinree Church this Thursday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c. followed by Cremation service in the Island Crematorium Cork at 4 o'c. (Livelink to follow). The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.