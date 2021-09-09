Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 9

Mary Sheehy (née Crosse)

The Glebe, Cooleeney, Moyne, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Killoran, Moyne and Aughnagamaun, Moycarkey, Thurles. Peacefully after a short illness borne with great dignity. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Josephine (Ryall) and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Denis, daughters Catherine (Foy), Margaret (Wright) and Mary Ellen (Brolan), grandchildren Thomás, Mairead, Mairi, Bill and Denis, sons in law Tom, John and Joe, sisters Bridget (Doherty) and Peggy (Coman), brothers Jerry and Willie, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Mary and Jane, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 9th September, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Moyne on Friday, 10th, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Cooleeney graveyard. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish.

Edgar O'Callaghan

Henlow Bedfordshire England and late of Market St., Cahir, Tipperary

Edgar passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Jacqui and much loved father of John and Rachel. Very deeply missed by his loving grandchildren Ava, Ella and Elizabeth, sisters and brothers Eleanor, Enda, Brenda and Albert, daughter in law Anna and Gemma, nephews, nieces, extended family and close friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in England

Thomas Maher

Boulea, The Commons, Tipperary

Thomas Maher, Boulea, The Commons, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Brigid and his sisters Maureen and Noreen.

Thomas passed away peacefully at his home in Boulea, surrounded by his loving family, Angela, Pat, Tomas, John and Paul. Also deeply regretted by his son-in-law Jim, his daughters-in-law Fiona, Catherine, Teresa and Catherine, his grandchildren Aoife, Sean, Caroline, Michelle, Emily, Aisling, Aine, Jack and James, his sisters Christina, Alice and Teresa, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home Ballingarry (Thurles) E41 YD96 on Thursday, Sept 9th, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning from his home in Boulea to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

BABY TEIGAN KENNEALLY

Ballygrauige Court, Nenagh, Tipperary

Baby Teigan was born sleeping, in the tender care of the midwives and doctors at Limerick Maternity Hospital, on Sunday, 5th September. Much loved and longed for by her parents Kevin & Lisa, sister Vanessa, brothers Jayden, Dylan, Lorcan and her twin brother Noah. Will be sadly missed by her grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives and neighbours.

May Teigan Rest In Peace

A private Mass of the Angels will take place for Baby Teigan. Those who would like to attend her burial may do so this Friday in Ballinree Cemetery at approx 2 o’c. Please observe current guidelines regarding mask wearing and handshakes at this time. A special thanks to all who showed kindness and care to the family at this time.

Margaret Kelly (née Murnane)

Finglas East, Dublin / Rearcross, Tipperary

Kelly (née Murnane), Margaret (late of Rearcross, Co. Tipperary and Dublin) – September 8th, 2021 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her family, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael and cherished mother of John, Marie, Michael, Ann, Bríd and the late Enda. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Eileen and Julia, brother-in-law Eddie, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Due to Government restrictions, a Funeral Mass limited to 100 mourners will take place on Saturday morning (11th September) at 11 o’clock in St. Canice’s Church, Finglas, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but cannot, live-streaming is available via the following link:

http://www.stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html