Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements
May they rest in peace
The following deaths have been announced for Tipperary:
Redmond Moore, Marlhill, Ardfinnan, Tipperary.
Redmond passed away, peacefully, with his family at his side. Much loved brother of Mary and Bill, Uncle to Bill, Rosemary, David, Brian, Jennifer, Cathrina and Shaun, Great Uncle to Annie, Patrick, Myles, Quinn, Ciara and Cormac and great friend to so many.
Funeral Arrangements Later
