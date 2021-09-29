Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

The following deaths have been reported in Tipperary:

Paddy Meaney (Kilcarroon, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) September 27th, 2021. Deeply regretted by his wife Josephine, daughters Joanne, Catherine and Mary, son Patrick, brother Joe, his four grandchildren, mother-in law Bridie Tattan, sister-in-law Angela Meaney , children's partners Jerry, Shane and Sinead, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm for family & close friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, with burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery, Clogheen. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ballyporeen livestream service Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary - Convent Road, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv)

William (Billy) McCarthy, Clonolea, Toomevara & late of Kilgurtin. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends. Predeceased by his beloved parents Molly & Mick McCarthy, his sons Michael & Kenneth and his brother Tony. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phil & his cherished family Alan, Olivia (Hever), Brendan & Andrew, grandchildren Holly, Eric & Bobby, brothers Arthur and Joe, son-in-law Patrick and by Cecile & Faye, sisters-in-law Nora, Una, Mary, Esther, Theresa, Una and Ita, brother-in-law Martin, nephews and nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

“Tough Gent, Good Humoured Till The End,

Reposing at his home at Clonolea (E45 X642) this Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm. Please observe current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshakes. Remains arriving to St.Joseph’s Church, Toomevara on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Graveyard.

Katherine (Kitty) Goulding (née Reid) Hilton House, Cloughjordan, Tipperary Predeceased by her Husband William.

Sadly missed by her Sisters - Peg (McKay), Hetty (Holmes), Lucy (Rothwell), her nieces, nephews, kind friends and staff of Ealga Lodge, Shinrone, Co. Offaly.

Reposing at the Methodist Church Hall, Cloughjordan from 5 to 6.30pm on Wednesday 29th September, followed by Family Prayers.

Funeral Service at 2pm, Thursday. Burial immediately afterwards in Modreeny Graveyard.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus"

Breda DALTON (née O'Dwyer) , Brixton Hill, London and formerly of Nodstown Lower, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. September 14th 2021, peacefully in London. Breda, beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Elaine, son John, grandson Michael, son-in-law Peter, brother Michael, sister Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://boherlahandualla.ie/mass/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.