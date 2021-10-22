Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 22

ANNE O'HEA

St John's Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary / Turners Cross, Cork

O’HEA (Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Maiville Terrace, Turners Cross, Cork): On October 20, 2021, peacefully, at Beaumont Residential Care, in the presence of her loving family, ANNE. Beloved daughter of the late John and Agnes, dear sister of Agnes (O’Connell), Bernie (Isaac), Chris (Conway) and the late Maura and Jim and sister-in-law of Phil. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and their families, relatives, friends and her kind neighbours in Nenagh.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Thursday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in Christ King Church, Turners Cross. Mass will be streamed on the following link

https://churchservices.tv/turnerscross/

(In accordance with current government guidelines the church may have restricted capacity).

Funeral afterwards to St John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

Elizabeth (Betty) Nugent (née Smith)

Ballyglasshen, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Bailieborough, Cavan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Nugent (née Smith) Ballyglasheen, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and late of Bailieboro Co Cavan who passed away at her home in the company of her loving family on the 21st October 2021. Beloved wife of Sean and dearly beloved mother of Sean (Jnr), Patrick, Rosemary, Ailish and Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Francis and J.J sisters Anne, Kathleen and Julie. Her dearly loved grandchildren, Shauna, Makala, Conor, Josh, Sean Tom, Jimmy, Katelyn and Scott and Eve, daughters in law Marian and Brid son in law Eelco, sisters in law Breda and Kathleen, brothers in law Seamus and Pat, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghues Funeral Home on Saturday evening 23rd from 5pm to 7pm. Betty's funeral cortège leaving her residence on Sunday 24nd to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on Sunday.

May Betty Rest in Peace

Seamus Coady

late of Market Yard, Cahir, Tipperary / Grangemockler, Tipperary

Seamus Coady, late of Market Yard, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, and Grangemockler, Carrick on Suir. Died 20th October 2021. Sadly missed by his loving brother Pat, sister Eileen, brother in law Martin, sister in law Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving for requiem Mass at Grangemockler Church on Saturday, the 23rd October 2021, at 1.30pm, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

PLEASE ADHERE TO HSE GUIDELINES (WEARING OF FACE MASKS & USE OF HAND SANITIZER AND SOCIAL DISTANCING)