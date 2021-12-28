Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 28

James (Jimmy) O'Sullivan

Annbrook, Nenagh, Tipperary / Killarney, Kerry

James (Jimmy) O'Sullivan, Annbrook, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballyhar, Killarney, Co. Kerry, December 25th 2021, peacefully, at CareChoice Nursing Home, Clonakilty, Co. Cork. Predeceased by his beloved wife Noreen, son John, brothers Donal and Francis and sister Eileen. Loving father of Maria, Katherine, Jim and Peter. Dearly remembered by his adored grandchildren Rory, Aoife, Hugh, Kevin, Mark, Ella, Maeve, Eoghan and Ruairi, daughters-in-law Cathy and Linda, sons-in-law Jeff and Andrew, loving nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May James Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), on Tuesday 28th, from 5pm until 6.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 YH29), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

James (Jimmy) O'Donnell

Kilcash House, Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. James (Jimmy), sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, son Thomas, daughters Anne, Bernadette, Fiona and Aileen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash, arriving at 11.45 o'clock for requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.

House private at all times please.

Margaret Nicholson (née Prior)

Formerly Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim London and late of, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret Nicholson who passed away peacefully on 25th December at home surrounded by her loving family. Margaret, wife of the late Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her, children, their partners, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

A Memorial Mass will take place this Thursday 30th December in St.John the Baptist Church, Powerstown at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.powerstownchurch.com. Repatriation to the UK for Requiem Mass and interment will take place at a later date.

Please adhere to face covering and no hand shaking.

MICHAEL (MACKEY) KEOGH

Ballygibbon Kilruane, Nenagh, Tipperary

Suddenly at home on 25/12/2021. Predeceased by his beloved parents Jim & Margaret and his brother Denis. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann and cherished family Hazel, Marcella & Kevin. Grandchildren Brian, Alannah, Odin & Isabelle. Brothers Connie, Johnny & Bunny (PJ). Aunts Cass Devaney & Margaret O'Meara. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

May Mackey Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday 29th Dec from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face covering and handshakes. Remains will arrive at Kilruane Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Cloughjordan Church Grounds. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ward 2C at University Hospital Limerick.

Kitty Carrie (née Esmonde)

Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary

Carrie (nee Esmonde) Pearse Park, Tipperary Town.

December 24th 2021, Kitty.

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Ger, sons Billy and Michael, daughters Catherine and Geraldine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Mass for Kitty will take place on Wednesday December 29th 2021 at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church Tipperary and burial afterwards in Cormac's Cemetery, Cashel.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie