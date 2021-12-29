Search

29 Dec 2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 29

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Denis Shine
Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at St.Teresa's Nursing Home Cashel. Denis, sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons, granddaughter, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal from Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday to Ss.Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. 

Frank LARKIN
Ballykeelaun, Parteen, Clare / Rathcabbin, Tipperary / Limerick

Originally from Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, brother Kieran, brothers-in-law Tom, Cathal, Sean & Gerard, sisters-in-law Mary, Patsy, Breda Eileen & Chris, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Nan & Mary, brothers John-Joe, Stefan & Jim.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Thursday 30th December for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, this will be live streamed here.

Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

No flowers please, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

John Feehan
Carrick, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly

The death has taken place of John Feehan, Carrick, Roscrea, County Tipperary, Sunday 26th December 2021.

John, pre-deceased by his parents, Tommy and Mary and brother Seamus. Deeply regretted by his daughters Marise, Paula and Julie, sons-in-law Shaun, Alan and Chris, grand-children Ross, Ben, Saoirse and Sasha, brothers Thomas and Michael, sisters Noelie and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Thursday evening from 5 o clock, removal at 7 o clock to St. Cronin’s Church, Roscrea arriving at 8 o clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o clock. Interment in adjoining cemetery.

