09 Feb 2022

Templemore Athletic Club news and fixtures

Sarah Russell – an Appreciation

Templemore Athletic Club

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

09 Feb 2022 9:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

It was with deep regret that we in Templemore Athletic Club learned of the sad passing of Sarah Russell (Loughmore), who competed with our Club from 1989 to 1997.

She represented both Club & County at Cross Country in County, Regional and National Championships on numerous occasions in the intervening years. Winning many gold, silver and bronze medals in the process.

She also achieved success at 1500m and 300m at County & Munster level. She was coached by Denis Carroll, Ger O’Brien and Sean Cahill. She gave 100% in every race (collapsing after one in Listowel Race Course after crossing the finishing line). She was part of a great contingent of Loughmore-Castleliney athletes who found the Club at that time.


To her family and extended family we offer sympathies from us all in Templemore A.C. Sara (R.I.P.)

