Search

15 Feb 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 15

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Feb 2022 8:53 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

John (The Pope) Slattery
Kilnockin, Fethard, Tipperary

John (The Pope) Slattery, Kilnockin , Fethard, Co Tipperary, February 13th 2022. Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen, his niece Geraldine, nieces, nephews, large extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. The Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net. 

Eamon McGEER
Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary / Baltinglass, Wicklow

McGeer, Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, February 13th 2022, peacefully at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Eamon, beloved husband of the late Mary, father of the late Tommy and grandfather of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Caffy, sons Eamon, Vinnie, John and P.J., daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Judy and Esther, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. 

Thomas (Tom) Aylward
High Road, Tybroughney, Piltown, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Tom died peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital Clonmel, surrounded by his family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Robert & Anthony, brothers Brendan, John & Pake sisters Betty, Kathleen and Alice, all extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace Tom

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening the 16th February from 7pm to 8pm. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Piltown on Thursday 17th February for funeral mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link: https://www.templeorumparish.org.

The family would like to thank the nurses, carers and all the staff at St Josephs Hospital, Clonmel for their excellent care and attention to Tom.

June CARVALHO (née Cantwell)
Cork City, Cork / Newport, Tipperary

June Carvalho (née Cantwell) (Beckenham, Kent, England, Cork and Newport, Co. Tipperary) February 3rd 2022. Beloved wife of Freddy and much loved mother of Ciaran and Jason. She will be deeply missed by her husband and sons, daughter-in-law Nicola, brother Leo, sisters Frances (Mooney) and Anne (Browmen), grandsons, grand nephews, grand nieces, and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh sí

Funeral Arrangements Later

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media