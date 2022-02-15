Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 15

John (The Pope) Slattery

Kilnockin, Fethard, Tipperary

John (The Pope) Slattery, Kilnockin , Fethard, Co Tipperary, February 13th 2022. Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen, his niece Geraldine, nieces, nephews, large extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. The Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

Eamon McGEER

Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary / Baltinglass, Wicklow

McGeer, Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, February 13th 2022, peacefully at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Eamon, beloved husband of the late Mary, father of the late Tommy and grandfather of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Caffy, sons Eamon, Vinnie, John and P.J., daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Judy and Esther, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) Aylward

High Road, Tybroughney, Piltown, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Tom died peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital Clonmel, surrounded by his family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Robert & Anthony, brothers Brendan, John & Pake sisters Betty, Kathleen and Alice, all extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace Tom

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening the 16th February from 7pm to 8pm. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Piltown on Thursday 17th February for funeral mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link: https://www.templeorumparish.org.

The family would like to thank the nurses, carers and all the staff at St Josephs Hospital, Clonmel for their excellent care and attention to Tom.

June CARVALHO (née Cantwell)

Cork City, Cork / Newport, Tipperary

June Carvalho (née Cantwell) (Beckenham, Kent, England, Cork and Newport, Co. Tipperary) February 3rd 2022. Beloved wife of Freddy and much loved mother of Ciaran and Jason. She will be deeply missed by her husband and sons, daughter-in-law Nicola, brother Leo, sisters Frances (Mooney) and Anne (Browmen), grandsons, grand nephews, grand nieces, and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh sí

Funeral Arrangements Later