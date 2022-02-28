Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 28

Brigid (Bridie) Ryan (née Lynch)

Boolteeny, Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary

Brigid Ryan (Bridie) nee Lynch Boolteeny, Dolla, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary formally of Traverstown Dolla.

Peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny, 25th February 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph.

Deeply regretted by sons Gerry, Denis, Enda, Martin and Joseph, Daughters Anne-Marie and Edel, her sisters Nora and Una, her 23 grandchildren and great-grand child, brothers-in-law Sean and Flannan sisters-in-law, Phyllis, Mary and Aggie, sons-in-law, Tom and Rody daughters-in -law Roisin, Nuala, Liz, Kathleen and Orla, nieces and nephews, extended family neighbours and many friends.

Brigid's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ds0yM89MgY

Requiem Mass on Monday in Silvermines Church at 1 o’ clock with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Michael O'Dwyer

Drom, Rossmore, Tipperary

O’Dwyer: Drom, Rossmore, Co.Tipperary. February 25th 2022. (Peacefully) In the wonderful care of the Matron and staff of the Woodland Nursing Home Dundrum.

Michael: (In his 97th year) Pre-deceased by his wife Eileen and their infant daughters Nora and Marie, also husband of the late Mai. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his Loving Family, son John, Daughter Maureen (Kilkenny), granddaughter Elaine and her Fiancé Simon, great grand-daughter Allie, daughter in law Lena, sister in law Bridie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass Monday at 11:30 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed at http://funeralslive.ie/michael-o-dwyer/. Please adhere to government guidelines on Covid-19.

Raymond (Ray) MORRISSEY

Suirview, Golden, Tipperary

February 26th 2022, peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Raymond (Ray). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Joan, daughters Geraldine and Philomena, sons Raymond and Thomas, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

James Kelly

Roulagh, Ballina, Tipperary

The death has occurred of James Kelly, Roulagh, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, brother Michael, sister in law Kathleen, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

May James' gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Monday the 28th at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Templekelly Cemetery.

Louise Guilfoyle

Urard, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 D2Y0

Louise Guilfoyle Urard, Gortnahoe, Thurles Co Tipperary, Feb. 25th. 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the Palliative Care Team University Hospital Waterford. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Paddy and Eileen, brother Jonathan, sister Leanne, brother in law Martin, niece Erin, nephews Shay, Billy and Conor, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal on Monday morning to The Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided below.

The Guilfoyle family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Eileen Ellard (née Ryan)

Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ellard (nee Ryan), Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, February 26th 2022, Eileen, wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Catherine, sons Benny, Andy and Mikey, sister Peggy (Isle Of Man) grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Eileen will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Monday, 28th February, 2022, and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Anne Donoghue (née Burke)

Kilbiller, Coolbawn and formerly of Springfield, Borrisokane, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Kit and sister Mary Theresa (Ryan). Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael (Sykie), son Eoin, daughter Grainne, daughter-in-law Emily, brothers Tom, Jim, Mike and Damien, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Arriving to Kilbarron Church on Monday afternoon for funeral Mass at 3 p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/

House private please.

John Smith

New Quay, Clonmel, Tipperary

Unexpectedly at his home. John, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, son Eamon, daughter Audrey, brothers Eddie, Michael and Brendan, sisters Stella and Joyce, daughter-in-law Gillian, son-in-law Graham, grandchildren Katie and Abbie, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church for requiem Mass on arrival at 1 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Pat Hartnett

Parkmore Heights(formerly Rosemary St.), Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully and surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Joan and adored father of Catríona and Pat. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Aoife, Ronan, Patrick and the late baby Eoin, sister Mary Boyle(Tralee), brother Brendan, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Denise, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Private removal from Tierney's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St.Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/.

House Strictly Private Please

The family respectfully request that all who will be attending Pat's Funeral wear face coverings and refrain from shaking hands at all times.

Eithne EGAN

Ardcroney, Tipperary / Ballycumber, Offaly

Eithne Egan,

Ardcroney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary,

and Leabeg, Ballycumber, Offaly.

Eithne died on February 27th 2022 at Cork University Hospital, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Michael and recently by her mother Mary. Eithne will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving siblings Anne, Sean, Pat, Jackie, Maggie, Martha, Michael, Dolores and Olive, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles Johnny and Jimmy Hanamy, aunt Joan Walker, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Grant Eithne Eternal Rest and Peace

Family flowers only, Please. Donations instead if desired to St. Hilda's Services, Athlone.

No mass cards, Please

Maureen Costello

'Avalon' Lisduff, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary

Maureen died peacefully at home surrounded by her family in her 99th. year. Predeceased by her brother Willie and sister Kitty. Deeply regretted by her sister Chris, sister in law Josephine, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, her carers and a close circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home Urlingford on Monday evening from 5.30 until 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass 11.30 followed by burial in St. Patrick's Churchyard Graine.



