Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 19

Margaret Wall (née Coscoran)

Mountain Road, Cahir, Tipperary / Limerick

Margaret late of Drundun, Dungrud, Lisvernane died peacefully at Acorn Lodge. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Josephine. Loving and beloved mother of John, Louise and Declan, she will be very sadly missed by her family, sister Breda, daughters in law Sinéad and Jill, bother in law Tom, grandchildren Chloe and Mikey, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Wednesday for Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Patsy) Murphy

Woodford. Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary

Murphy: Woodford, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co.Tipperary. April 17th 2022. (Peacefully) at South Tipperary General Hospital. Patrick (Patsy): Pre-Deceased by his infant sister Eileen, Peg and Joan. Sadly missed by his Loving Family, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his excellent carers at the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty this Tuesday evening from 6:30 o’clock with removal at 7:30 o’clock to St John the Baptist Church Clonoulty. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11:30 o’clock followed by Burial in Local Cemetery. To ensure safety of all please wear face masks and avoid handshaking.

Sebastian Kaczynski

Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sebastian Kaczynski, Chestnut Avenue, Ard na Sidhe, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Sebastian is deeply regretted and dearly missed by his loving and heartbroken mother Anna, father Slawek, loving and much loved brothers Jan and Adam, aunts Goska, Beata and Aga, uncles Andrzej, Arek and Giovanni, grandparents Wanda, Tadeusz and Zofia, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick Noel Goodall

Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Goodall

Tipperary Town and late of Ardoyne, Belfast

April 17th 2022

Patrick Noel

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Patsy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Private cremation to follow.

Marie Evans (née McCoy)

Brookville, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Evans (nee McCoy)

Brookville, Tipperary Town

and late of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

April 16th 2022

Marie

Predeceased by her husband Richard.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her children Una, Clare, Edel, Camille, Rosie, Owen, Miriam, Rodger, Moira, Patrick and Jean, brother Cam, her twelve grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on this Tuesday evening April 19th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm.

Mass for Marie will take place in St. Michael's Church on Wednesday 20th April 2022 at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Ted Condon

Lattin, Tipperary

Condon

Lattin, Tipperary

April 18th 2022

Ted

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Siobhan, brothers Tom, Con, Richard and Paddy, aunt Maureen, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, grandnephew, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Wednesday evening, April 21st 2022, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Lattin.

Mass for Ted will take place at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Shronell Cemetery.