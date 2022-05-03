Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 3

John Ryan (Ned)

Foilaclug, Cappawhite, Tipperary

John Ryan (Ned) (Foilaclug, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and late of Glenaneigh) May 1st 2022. John died peacefully, but unexpectedly, at home. Predeceased by his brothers Timmy, Michael and Jim and his sisters Nellie, Alice, Sr. Mary Bonaventure and Kitty. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen and family PJ, Geraldine, Noel, Sean and Christina, brother Ned (Australia), sons-in-law Brendan and Shane, daughters-in-law Valerie, Noelle and Amy, his 10 cherished grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford, on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Hollyford Cemetery.

Jack Hogan

Springfield, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Jack Hogan (Springfield, Tipperary Town and formerly of Drumwood), May 2nd 2022 (peacefully), at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by his father Tom and mother Sarah. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and best friend Liz, sisters Mary (Ballincollig), Aideen (Holycross), Pauline (Sologhead) and Noreen (Doon), brothers-in-law Fr. Willie Hogan (Montana), Michael Weekes and Paddy Duggan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends, also Staff of University Hospital Limerick and Milford Care Centre.

Rest in Peace

Jack’s funeral Mass is on Wednesday, 4th May, at 12 o’clock in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s cemetery, Tipperary Town.

House Private, family and close friends only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Jack’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

William (Billy) Duggan

Croughmarka, Doon, Limerick / Tipperary

William (Billy) Duggan (Croughmarka, Doon, Co. Limerick & Arrabawn Co-op) April 30th 2022, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his sister Joan and brother Edmond. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, son Denis, brothers Gerry (Borrisokane) and DJ, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Doon Tuesday evening from 6 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

William’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at: https://doonparish.ie/webcam/

Brendan Daly

Glenaleamy, Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Brendan Daly, Glenaleamy, Silversprings, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Tipperary Town.

Brendan passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Marymount Hospice, Cork on Monday afternoon surrounded by his loving family, following an illness bravely borne. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre, daughters Orlaith (Leo) and Emma, brothers Donal, Michael, Noel and Jarlath, grandchildren Lucy and Max, son-in-law Allen and Emma's partner Tommy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marymount Hospice, Cork at the following link https://www.marymount.ie/get-involved/donate/