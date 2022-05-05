Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 5

Sr. Mary O'Connor

Missionary Sisters Of The Holy Rosary, Cavan / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sr.Mary O Connor , Missionary Sisters of The Holy Rosary, Cavan and formerly of Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary. On mission in Sierra Leone, Texas USA and Ireland. May 4th 2022 , peacefully in the loving care of the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Ellen O Connor, her brothers Tom and Frank and sister in law Kitty.Sr. Mary will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces , grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, her extended family, The Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, all her relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Sr. Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately with family and the Holy Rosary Sisters in the Holy Rosary Convent Chapel, Cavan, on Friday, 6th of May, at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the Convent Plot at Cullies Burial ground. Sr.Mary's family and the Holy Rosary sisters would like to thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this sad time

George Johnston

Barnane, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

George Johnston, California, U.S.A and late of Barnane, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, August 8th, 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, son Peter, daughter in law Beckie, brothers John, Robert and Joe, sisters Annie (Yeoman) and Renee (Hewson), Grandson Declan, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends.

At Peace.

Funeral service will take place on Saturday the 7th of May at 2 pm in the Church of Ireland Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Duffy (née Dunne)

St. Michael's ave, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Duffy (nee Dunne)

Late of St. Michael's Ave, Tipperary Town

May 4th 2022

Philomena

Wife of the late John.

Sadly missed by his loving family, Jim, Philip, Anne, Josephine and John, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother John, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Thursday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Mass will take place on Friday, May 6th 2022, at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Peter Egan

Bellevue, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peter Egan, Bellevue, Coolbawn, Nenagh, May 3rd 2022, peacefully, at home. Will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, neighbours and close community of friends. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, his parents Mick and Kitty Egan, his brother Jim and twin sister Josie.

Reposing on Thursday 5th at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Borrisokane, from 6pm until 8pm, for family and close friends. Funeral arriving, via Bellevue, on Friday 6th to St. Barron's Church, Kilbarron, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial in Kilbarron Cemetery afterwards.

A special word of thanks to his carers and also to his GP Muiris O'Keeffe for the exceptional care Peter received over the past while, Míle Buíochas.

Always remembered and will be sorely missed by his loving family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís.