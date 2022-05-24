Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 24

Charles William Pearson Noakes

Sandycove, Dublin / Tipperary / Limerick

Charles William Pearson Noakes, Sandycove, Dublin & formerly of Brighton, England, Tipperary & Limerick on the 20th May 2022. Charles passed away unexpectedly following a short illness in the presence of his loving family & girlfriend at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his grandfather Ernest Pearson, Glen of Aherlow & grandparents Fred & Betty Noakes, Brighton, England. Darling son of Jackie & Andy & loving younger brother of Izi. Deeply missed by his parents, sister, girlfriend Tara, her mum Lilly, her sister Kate, grandmother Doris, uncle Howard, aunt Jane, godparents Louise & Michael, grand aunts, grand uncles, cousins & a wide circle of great friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Rocking Horse Appeal https://www.rockinghorse.org.uk/

House Private Please.

Henry (Benny) Murphy

The Beeches, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Murphy; Henry (Benny), The Beeches, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 23rd May 2022, passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, Henry (Benny), deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife Noreen and his 6 daughters, Benita (Leahy), Corrina (Murphy), Angelique (Murphy), Elizabeth (Murphy), Sarah (Cullinan) and Jean (Phelan), his sister Nuala and his brother Patsy, sons-in-law, his 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, a special mention to Benny's neighbour Eleanor for being such a good neighbour and friend. Benny is predeceased by his mother Kitty Murphy and his sister Diana Ryan.

Benny will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Tuesday evening, 24th May, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service on Wednesday afternoon, 25th May, at 2.30 p.m. in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patricia Moore (née Houlihan)

Pearse Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) Moore, nee Houlihan, Pearse Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Trish passed away peacefully after a long illness in Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday night in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her sisters Helen and Deirdre and her brother Brian, she will be sadly missed by her husband Ger, daughter Sandra, sons Paul and Kevin, mother Phyllis, grandchildren Evan, Aaron, Clair and Ciara, brothers Thomas, Noel, Adrian & Eoghan, sister Regina, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Mary and Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the youtube link https://youtu.be/0pJ5aypQiaA and on the St Oliver’s Parish Facebook page. Cremation ceremony will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 3.00pm. This may be viewed at www.islandcrematorium.ie. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Graham Learoyd

Finnahy, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Sadly missed by his loving wife Janet and son Joseph. Deeply regretted by his family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Burial will take place on Wednesday at 1pm in Templebeg Cemetery Upperchurch.

Paul Kelly

Denby Dale, Huddersfield, England /, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Paul Kelly, Denby Dale, Huddersfield, Yorkshire and formerly Silverspring, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. After a brief illness, Paul passed away peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary on Monday 16th May 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Zoe, son Christian and their respective partners, sister Phil (Dunlea), brothers Eugene (Dublin) and Mark (Galway), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace

Funeral will take place in Yorkshire.

Richard (Dick) Hayes

Chancellorstown, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Hayes, Chancellorstown and formerly Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Dick (in his 90th year), passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Martin and Edward, daughter Miriam (McGivern), sister Carmel (Looby), grandchildren Katelynn, James, Aisling, Eddie, Laura, Leah, Daniel, Clodagh, Cathal, Oisín and Saoirse, great-grandchildren Sophie, Annabelle, Conor and Tiernan, son-in-law Bernard, daughters-in-law June and Tina, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Youtube link (to be added later). Cremation ceremony will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 3.00pm. This may be viewed online at www.islandcrematorium.ie.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

THOMAS (THOS) McCORMACK

McDonagh Avenue, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Late of Brownstown Cloughjordan. Peacefully at home on May 21st 2022. Predeceased by his beloved mother Margaret , sisters Ann, Peg & Kathleen, brothers Johnny, Martin & Christy. Will be sadly missed by his loving brother Malachy (Glenamaddy) & sister Eileen (Modreeney ), Sisters in law, brother in law, Nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, Extended family relatives neighbours and friends. May Thos Rest In Peace. Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 6 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive at SS.Michaels & John's Church Cloughjordan at 8.30 o'c. Requiem mass on Thursday at11 o'c followed by burial in the Church grounds. Livestream of the Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/