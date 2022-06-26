Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: June 26

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Ryan (Glenanogue)) Currabaha, Templederry, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Jackie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Josephine and Angela, grandchildren Katie and Julie. Son in law Paul nephews cousins and extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's funeral home, Borrisoleigh, on Monday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Mary's Mass will be live streamed on www.curchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish

*************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Mary Nevins (nee Dennehy) Earls Court, Waterford / Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Mary Nevins (nee Dennehy), 25th June 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and best friend of Eoin, devoted mother to her four daughters Sinéad, Fiona, Ciara and Gráinne.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons in law, Ken, Martin, Cian and Killian, sisters Geraldine and Noreen, brothers Michael, Niall, Will, John and Paul.

Adoring Nanny to her eleven grandchildren, Eimear, Eoin, Clodagh, Kate, Darragh, Liam, Saoirse, James, Seán, Eddie and Tadhg, sisters in law and brothers in law and her extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Predeceased by her father Kevin, mother Norah, brother Noel and adored sister Carol.

Reposing at Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford (X91FW4A) on Monday from 6pm to 7pm.

Mary's funeral cortége will pass by Earls Court at 12.40 pm on Tuesday en route to St.Mary's Church, Ballygunner for Requiem Mass on arrival at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. House private please.

Mary's funeral mass will be live streamed on the following link. https://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

*************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Maher (née English) Moonaloughra, Burncourt, Tipperary, E21 PY92 / Cork

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home, Ellen (Nellie), Predeceased by her husband Richie, daughter Bridget and daughter-in-law Mary. Dear mother of Margaret, Pa, Aileen, Densie, Dickie, Tommy, John and Mike, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Jim, Con and Brian, daughters-in-law Margaret, Liz, Siobhan and Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Alice, Nephews and Nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in her home (E21 PY92) tomorrow Monday 27th June from 6pm-8pm. Reception into The Church of the Assumption Burncourt on Tuesday for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

***************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Mary Barry (née Phelan) Ard na Greine, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Newtown Upper, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, grandson Patrick, sisters and brothers. Deeply regretted by her devoted family, daughters Margaret, Noreen, Patricia and Catherine, sons Michael, Gerard, Declan, Brendan, Aidan and Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 27th June from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 28th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

Donations if desired to Milford Palliative Home Care Team.

***************************************************************************************************

May they all rest in peace.



