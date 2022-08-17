Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 17

Tipperary deaths
James Hanrahan
Lorica Cashel and Formerly of Grange Nine mile House, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary
Pre deceased by his father Seamus, deeply regretted by his Loving Mother Mary, brothers William, Noel and John, sister Brenda, nieces, nephews Niamh, Aoife, Cara, Mark, Chloe, Daniel, Claudia and Jonathan,relatives and friends.
May he rest in peace.
Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick on suir on Wednesday the 17th August from 5.30pm to 7pm, Arriving at Grangemockler Church for Requiem Mass on Thursday the 18th August at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
ANN BRERETON (née KENNEALLY)
Raththurles & Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh, Tipperary
Peacefully on 16-8-2022 in the loving care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy & cherished daughter Marie and son in law John. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Christine, Caroline & Bernadette. Sons in law Colm & Neil, sisters Marie & Peggy, brothers Denis, Kieran & Bernard. Sisters in law Ina & Moria, brother in law Toddy, her 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, her dear friend Tommy Mounsey, nieces & nephews, the residents & staff at Rivervale, cousins neighbours and her many friends.
May Ann Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Her remains will arrive at Kilruane Church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 o’c. Livestream of the Mass can be viewed on. https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish
Burial afterwards in Grawn Graveyard.
