03 Oct 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 3

03 Oct 2022 9:25 AM

Mary Hally
Callan, Kilkenny / Waterford / Tipperary

Mary Hally, (nee O’Sullivan), Ballywalter, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, on Saturday, 1st October 2022 in the wonderful care of Geraldine and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Cathrina and Noreen, son Eddie, sons-in-law Andy and Ray, daughter-in-law Jo, grandchildren Robert and Rosie, Darcey and Molly, Megan, Sophie and Dillon, sisters Eileen and Ter, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Joan,brothers-in-law William and James, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Barbara, Eamon and Louise.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443) on Wednesday 5th October from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery Callan.

Family Flowers only Please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Donations can be made through the following link; https://alzheimer.ie

