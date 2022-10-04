Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 4

Mary (Mollie) O'DONNELL (née Flanagan)

Dualla Road, Cashel, Tipperary

Formerly of Raheen, Dualla, Co. Tipperary, October 3rd 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Mary (Mollie) (in her 98th year), beloved wife of the late Edmond. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Kathleen Moloney, sons Eamonn and Willie, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Jayne, granddaughter Edwina Moloney, great-grandchildren Caitlyn Mollie and Amelia Grace, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Mary Ó Meara (née Gardiner)

Redwood, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 C520

Peacefully in her 96th year, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John Joe, sister Sally and brother in law Pakie. Deeply regretted by her loving son Val, daughter in law Anne, grandchildren Sean, Megan, Kate, Alan and Sean's partner Danielle, nephews PJ and Hubert Glynn, niece Marie Regan, relatives neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Val and Anne's residence, Redwood, Lorrha, E45C520, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to Redwood Church for funeral mass at 1 pm burial afterwards in St Ruadhan's Church Cemetery, Lorrha.

John Hanley

Kilmoyler, Cahir, Tipperary

John peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, with his family by his side. He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents Dan and Elizabeth (nee O' Brien) brothers Donal and Vincent, sister Carmel and her partner Darren, Godson Jack, niece Grace, Uncles, Aunts, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Wednesday morning for Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass can be viewed on

https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-john-hanley/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House private please.

Anthony (Tony) Foley

O'Duffy Terrace, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Foley. O'Duffy Terrace, Tipperary Town and late of Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, October 2nd 2022, Anthony (Tony). Husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Claire, sons Anthony, Andrew and Brian, grandchildren, daughter in law Ellen, son in law Pat, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Wednesday October 5th from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Tony will take place at 12 noon this Thursday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Tipperary Town.Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Phil English

Carhue, Dundrum, Tipperary

Phil English (Carhue, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary) October 3rd 2022, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. Predeceased by his parents Philip and Kitty, sisters Cora and Joan and his brothers Pat and Dominic.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers John, Neil and Michael, sister-in-law Kitty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Cappawhite Wednesday evening from 5.30 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2 pm.

William (Willie) McDonnell

Pallasmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary

William (Willie) McDonnell, Pallasmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, October 3rd 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his parents Pat and Bridget McDonnell, his sisters Winifred and Mary. Beloved husband of Peggy and loving father of Pat, John, William, Brian, Kevin and Noel. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Bridget and Sarah, daughters-in-law Frieda and Becky, Noel's partner Casey, his adored grandchildren Saoirse, Lily, Sasha, Finn and Sloane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday, to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) (E45 HD98), for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.