Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 6

Maura Trehy (née Evans)

The Green, Fethard, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Maura Trehy (nee Evans), The Green and formerly of Kilnockin, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, on October 4th 2022, peacefully in the care of Croí Óir, Cashel. (Predeceased by her husband Lolo, children Ciaran, Mary and Veronica, brother Sean and sister Annie). Much loved mother of Jimmy, Noreen, Joseph, Margaret and Damian. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Noreen, Frances and Agnes, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Maura will be reposing at her son Joseph's home at Mobarnane, Fethard (Eircode E91HW01) on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Augustinian Abbey Friary, Fethard, on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. The Mass can be watched online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cairde, Clonmel.

House Private on Friday Morning.

Marie Morrissey-Kinsella (née white)

Parkview, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary

Marie Morrissey-Kinsella (nee White), Parkview, Old Bridge, Clonmel. Died peacefully on the 4th October 2022 in the loving care of SONAS Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. Predeceased by Dan and Paddy , sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Raymond, Siobhan, Alma & Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Brendan, nieces, nephews, the Kinsella family, relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Marie’s funeral will arrive at St. Peter & Paul's Church on Saturday at 12.50pm, for Requiem Mass at 1pm, which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House Private on Saturday Morning Please.

Rosemary O'Shea (née Quinlan)

Perth, W. Australia, late of, Tralee, Kerry / Wexford / Fethard, Tipperary

The death has occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, of Rosemary O’Shea (née Quinlan), in her 70th year, in Perth, W. Australia. Late of Tralee, County Kerry and also County Wexford.

Deeply regretted by her husband Robert O'Shea (formerly Cloran, Cloneen) and by her sons: Gareth, Thomas, Robert and Brian; her daughter Aoife, her daughters-in-law, her son-in-law Michael and grandchildren.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in Simon Peter's Catholic Church, Ocean Reef, WA, at 2pm on Thursday, October 6, followed by private cremation.

Rosemary Ryan (née Fairbrother)

Shankill, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary

Rosemary Ryan (née Fairbrother) of 18 Aubrey Apartments, Quinn's Road, Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Derrymore House, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully on 4th October, 2022 after a short illness. Fondly remembered by her son David, her brother John, her partner Ian, her daughter-in-law Joyce, her sister-in-law Doris, her niece Susanne and her extended family and friends.

Memorial Service on Friday, 7th October at 2.00pm in Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray (A98 PX65). Funeral Service on Saturday, 8th October at 2.00pm in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea (E53 FT54) followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea (E53 Y184). House private please.

Mary Slattery (née Cashin)

The Green, Fethard, Tipperary

Mary Slattery (nee Cashin), The Green, Fethard, Co Tipperary, October 5th 2022. Deeply regretted by her husband Austy, daughters Alma (Pollard) and Grace (Nagle), sons Paddy, Tommy, John and Donie, sons in law Bill and Johnny, daughters in law Fiona , Maggie and Caroline ,grandchildren Siobhan, Cillian, Cathal, Sarah and Sally, great-grandchild Billy, sisters Margaret and Annie, nieces, nephews, relatives , neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5.00pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 3.00pm followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Mary's Funeral Mass can be watched online at https://parishchurch.net/