Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 10

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements
Olive Murphy (née Minnock)
Coolnamuck Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford / Tipperary
Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughter Deirdre and son Padraig, brothers Brendan and Shane, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Maura, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
May she rest in peace
Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Tuesday, the 11th October, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick beg, on Wednesday, the 12th October, for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.
Dan Flynn
Cobbs, Templemore, Tipperary
Funeral arrangements later
Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com
Brigid (Bríd) Corbett (née Friel)
Galbertstown, Holycross, Tipperary, E41 WR92 / Thurles, Tipperary / Fanad, Donegal
Bríd Corbett, née Friel, Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Fanad and Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal. Suddenly after a short illness. Breda will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Timothy (formerly Ballycurrane, Thurles), daughters Marguerita (Mags, Castleiney, Templemore) and Johannah (Staffordshire), sons Laurence (Gloucestershire) and John (Navan), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Susan and Jo, Mag's partner William and Johannah's partner James, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest In Peace.
Reposing at her residence on Tuesday 11th Oct. from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Wednesday 12th Oct. at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. (Burial arrangements later) The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey
