Search

31 Oct 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 31

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Louth - Thursday June 14th 2018

Deaths notices for Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Oct 2022 9:37 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Peter Mulroy
Parnell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Peter Mulroy, Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Peter passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers John and Michael, great-grandson Hayden and recently by his daughter Maria. He will be sadly missed by his children Colleen, Dean, Sheenagh and Tara, their partners, grandchildren Tyler, Sheenagh, Conner, Evan, Criostal, Solus, Cian, Cethan, Peter, Shane, Connor and Brendan, great-grandchildren Ivy, Tegan, Grant, Willa and Everett, sisters Teresa and Mary, brothers Patrick and Maurice, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, with removal afterwards to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass for Peter and his beloved daughter Maria (Rhode Island, U.S.A.) who passed away on 25th October last will take place on Thursday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Deirdre Darcy-Hogan (née Larkin)
Munlusk, Aglish, Roscrea, Tipperary / Borrisokane, Tipperary / Portumna, Galway

Deirdre Darcy Hogan (serving member of An Garda Síochána) passed peacefully from this life on Sunday 30th October 2022, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of The Galway Clinic.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Larkin, Deirdre is deeply missed by her loving and devoted husband Noel, sons Thomas and Jack, daughter Sarah, brothers Joe, Noel and Francis, sister Merlyn, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Deirdre will be reposing at her home in Munlusk, Aglish, Co Tipperary (E53 HX03) from 12noon to 7pm on Tuesday 1st November 2022.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Deirdre's soul, on Wednesday 2nd November 2022 at 12 noon in The Church of St Michael the Archangel, Aglish (E53PY91).

The Mass will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend

The funeral cortège will continue afterward Mass to Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Borrisokane where Deirdre will be laid to rest

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice

 

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media