Free public travel for teenagers if FF are in power - Jackie Cahill

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has said that his party will introduce free public transport for young people under the age of 18 if it gets into government.



It’s one aspect of the party’s policy on affordable public transport, he told The Tipperary Star this week.

Deputy Cahill said; “We want to ease the burden of bus and rail costs for families. This proposal would see children and teenagers up to the age of 18 travel on buses and trains for free. It would also extend to Luas, Dart and commuter services in Dublin.



“This should not only save money, but also time, as teenagers would be less reliant on their parents for lifts to and from college or extracurricular activities.

“It’s also good for the environment as it should make public transport more affordable and attractive for families and it should shift the focus of the younger generation away from cars and on to public transport options.



“Fianna Fáil will also create a transport section within An Garda Síochána to crack down on anti-social behaviour on public transport. We will ensure greater frequency and capacity of our bus and rail services, by significantly boosting investment through a €30 million annual increase in the Public Service Obligation (PSO) subvention.



“We will invest a further €50 million in the urban National Cycling Strategy. This will see the expansion of safe and segregated cycling paths, allow for priority signalling for cyclists, improve access to the Bike to Work scheme by reducing time limits, increase the availability of bike storage and establish a bike register to tackle bike theft.



“These measures aim to put public transport and cycling back on the agenda for people in Tipperary. We have an over reliance on cars, which we need to move away from and these proposals are a step in the right direction”, concluded Deputy Cahill.