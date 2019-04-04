Thurles Community activist Tommy Barrett to stand as an independent

Thurles man Tommy Barrett has announced that he will be contesting the upcoming local elections in the Thurles Municipal District as an Independent candidate.



“The reason I have decided to contest this election is because I feel I can make a real positive change for our community. Through my community work and especially in my role as Chairman of Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association over the last seven years, I have gained valuable experience in how local politics works and the issues that people are concerned about.



“All of the projects I have worked on were achieved through a team effort with a loyal committee which includes: Bridin O’ Gorman, Peter Bolger, Olive Collins, Ann Marie Barrett, Timmy Lyons, Margaret Lyons and Michael Brett.



“There are many projects and issues that need tackling in Thurles over the coming years. It is my view that there should be a ‘town improvement plan’ carried out by an external designer, taking in all the streets and housing estates in Thurles. The purpose of this would be to provide a guideline and a source of ideas for improving our town in the years ahead.



“A taskforce should then be set up to work on achieving these aims and setting timely targets. There needs to be more collaboration in the appearance of shop fronts in Thurles. If any potential investor comes to Thurles to assess its potential, I believe they will be firmly put off by ‘eyesores’ such as rundown buildings. I recently observed a for sale sign on one of these buildings and I think the Council should purchase this site and explore how it can be used for the benefit of the community.

“Tipperary County Council should be doing everything they can to ensure the centre of Thurles remains the hub for activity in our town. The council should be putting their best foot forward in relation to the presentation of our town. I would hope that my election bid would help to get more young people involved and interested in politics. Already I have heard from young people who have discussed issues of concern that they have.



“For example a major issue is the long waiting lists for driving tests in Thurles and the cost of insurance for young drivers. These are issues that I have experienced recently having waited over eighteen weeks to sit my driving test. This is extremely concerning for those who depend on driving to get to work.



“I believe also that throughout the senior years in school students should be afforded the opportunity to complete their driving theory test as part of the school year.

“I hope to meet as many people as possible on the campaign trail to outline my plans and to listen to the concerns of the people,” he told The Tipperary Star.