Tanaiste opens Garret Ahearn's Clonmel office



Tánaiste Simon Coveney has backed local election candidate Garret Ahearn to win an extra seat for Fine Gael in Clonmel.

Officially opening Mr Ahearn’s c onstituency office at Parnell Street, Clonmel on Thursday the Tánaiste said Tipperary and Clonmel was a top priority for the Party. Tánaiste Simon Coveney spoke of his friendship with Garret Ahearn, who had been a member of his staff for seven years, saying “I have known Garret for a long time and he is without doubt the most positive person I know and it’s that positivity that will shape his career in politics. I am convinced Garret will have a bright future for Fine Gael here in Clonmel and throughout the County of Tipperary.”

He expected Garret Ahearn to continue to be a champion of causes just like his late mother, former Fine Gael TD Theresa Ahearn. “When I started first in Dáil Eireann I witnessed the drive and passion Theresa had for her community and I know Garret has those exact same qualities to represent this town” he said.

Garret Ahearn, who is running in his first election, spoke about his main priorities if he was elected to Tipperary County Council. “I will work to ensure the delivery of the Kickham Barracks redevelopment and the new Sports Hub, call on extra funding towards rural towns and villages, support our Agri food industry, Protect our local businesses in the town centre, Campaign for extra mental health services for Clonmel and make sure Government follows through on the commitment to roll-out high speed broadband nationwide.” Mr Ahearn said.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy made orders last week that polling day for the Local and European Elections will take place on Friday, 24th May 2019.