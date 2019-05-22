Power from and to the people - Sean Kelly MEP

People who'd prefer an energy cheque to an energy bill are now being urged to do their bit for the planet by generating their own electricity. Sean Kelly M.E.P. says this is quite feasible after a change at European Parliament level.

Payment for renewable energy

As a result of the Renewable Energy Directive which he led on behalf of the E.P.P. (Parliament’s largest group), there is now an opportunity for individuals, householders, farmers, co-ops and community groups in general to generate their own electricity from renewable sources. Any excess can be sold onto the National Grid, with power companies now being obliged to accept and pay for it, subject to appropriate safety certification.

Win-win result

Mr. Kelly says there are many people in Ireland who want to reduce their carbon emissions but they may not be yet aware of this development. Farmers, for instance, could put some or all of their sheds to good use by fitting them with solar panels, communities could come together to create some kind of community energy from solar or wind systems. This is an attractive cost-effective measure that reduces the carbon footprint of participants while putting money in their pockets at the same time, a win-win result by any standard, according to the Ireland South M.E.P.