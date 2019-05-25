Tallies suggest Cllrs David Doran and Sean Ryan set to battle it out for final seat in Thurles area

All the indications are that sitting councillors David Doran (Ind) and Sean Ryan (FF) could be battling it out for the final seat in the Thurles area.

Cllrs Micheal Lowry (Ind), Seamus Hanafin (FF) and Jim Ryan (Ind) would appear to be the front runners in the district, with newcomer Peter Ryan (FG) also polling very well indeed.

However, Cllr Sean Ryan (FF) is ahead of Cllr David Doran (Ind) at present - tallies would suggest by about 150 votes - but with transfers to come into the equation, the situation could change. Cllr Doran would wish to benefit from the vote distribution of candidates Michael Bracken, Tommy Barrett and Catherine Fogarty in Thurles - 221 votes in total, while the former SF councillor would also wish to get a percentage of vote distribution of SF's Ciara McCormack who has 257 votes.

On the other hand, Cllr Sean Ryan would expect to take a big percentage of the distributed votes from party colleague Fergal Butler, were he to be ruled out of the race as the counts progress, and would also expect to take some votes from the distribution of other councillors too.

Right now it looks like the predicted 20% change in the district is bang on course, with Peter Ryan to take a seat from a sitting councillor.