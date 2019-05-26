Smith elected on first count

FF Councillor Michael Smith has been elected on the first count to Tipperary County Council.

The son of former Minister Michael Smith Snr received 2570 first preferences votes - almost 900 votes ahead of his closest rival, former TD Noel Coonan.

The distribution of Cllr Smiths surplus will take place to determine the next step in the count and it is likely that there will be eliminations when this procedure has taken place. Counting continues on Sunday morning from 11:00am.