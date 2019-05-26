Elections 2019
Smith elected on first count
Cllr Michael Smith has topped the poll in Roscrea Templemore
Cllr Michael Smith tops poll in Roscrea Templemore area
FF Councillor Michael Smith has been elected on the first count to Tipperary County Council.
The son of former Minister Michael Smith Snr received 2570 first preferences votes - almost 900 votes ahead of his closest rival, former TD Noel Coonan.
The distribution of Cllr Smiths surplus will take place to determine the next step in the count and it is likely that there will be eliminations when this procedure has taken place. Counting continues on Sunday morning from 11:00am.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on