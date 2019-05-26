Elections 2019

Smith elected on first count

Noel Dundon

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarylive.ie

Cllr Michael Smith has topped the poll in Roscrea Templemore

FF Councillor Michael Smith has been elected on the first count to Tipperary County Council.

The son of former Minister Michael Smith Snr received 2570 first preferences votes  - almost 900 votes ahead of his closest rival, former TD Noel Coonan.

The distribution of Cllr Smiths surplus will take place to determine the next step in the count and it is likely that there will be eliminations when this procedure has taken place. Counting continues on Sunday morning from 11:00am.