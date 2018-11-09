What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Carter Christmas tour

Nathan Carter brings his Christmas concert tour to Thurles on December 15. Carter, along with a full live band, and will perform at the Dome in Semple Stadium. Tickets are available now and cost €25 from www.ticketmaster.ie or by calling 0504 22702.

Dancing Diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, 11th November, to Catherine & Images. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm and includes tea and free draw. Christmas Party tickets for the 30th annual Christmas Party are now on sale at €12 each and include a draw for six hampers. Music for the Christmas Party and for The New Year’s dance will be by Checkers.

Take on The Chaser in Kilcommon

On Saturday November 10, Sean Treacys GAA brings the hugely popular “The Chaser” to Kilcommon GAA clubhouse. Tickets for The Chaser are available from any member of the fundraising committee and must be purchased in advance of the night. Anyone wishing to attend should call 087-2722366.

Table Quiz

Newport Tradfest will hold a fundraising quiz on 17th November at 9pm in Lee's Bar, Newport. Table of four costs €2. Music provided by DJ Jimmy Jo with trad session to follow.

The Nutcracker

An international cast of dancers will perform the Christmas classic The Nutcracker at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday December 1st. Time 7pm, tickets from €22.

The Field

Nenagh Players perform the John B. Keane classic The Field at Nenagh Arts Centre from November 15th to 18th from 8pm. Tickets from €12.



Lisa Hannigan

Songwriter Lisa Hannigan stops by the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday December 8. Tickets €20.