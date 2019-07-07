Cahir Castle to host summer trad sessions



This is a new chapter in the story of Seisiún as Cahir Comhaltas gears up for the coming season of traditional music, song and dance.

This will all happen in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle beginning Thursday 11 July at 8pm sharp and it will run for 7 weeks on every Thursday.

This is part of the National Seisiún programme and will provide a unique and authentic Irish traditional entertainment experience. Seisiún attracts increasing numbers of visitors from overseas and nearer home with a show that captivates its audience and welcomes participation.

This is a formal event and will run for 90 minutes. Tickets are €10 pp and are available from Cahir House Hotel reception and will also be on sale on each show night. Call 086 0624217 for more details.

We, Cahir Comhaltas ask for your support for this show and in return promise you a night to remember. More detailed advertising will be posted each week.

And so begins the ‘Trail to Cahir Tradfest 2019’ taking place in Cahir from 13 to 15 September.