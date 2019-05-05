Tipperary farming: Beef Plan calls for State income supports through direct payments

The Government has been urged by Beef Plan to implement income supports for beef farmers in the form of direct payments immediately.

The group said that with the Brexit deadline moved out to October, beef farmers were left in limbo and talk of aid seemed to have disappeared off the table.

They said that direct payments should include a payment directly to the farmer per animal for each live export.

This payment will help cattle rearing farmers and also have the added benefit of potentially reducing the national herd destined for beef finishing thus increasing competition for finished cattle, said Beef Plan.

They also said that increased exports were a necessity for the future of the beef industry as an outlet for increasing numbers of dairy bred beef cattle.

Beef Plan also wants an investigation relating to what the drivers were for the beef price drop seen since the Brexit vote and who has gained / lost from this price drop.

With canvassing ongoing for local and EU elections, there had never been a more prudent time to show commitment to the beef sector, they said.