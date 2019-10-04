Dovea Genetics presents proceeds of ‘Dovea Straws for Action’ to Embrace FARM

Pictured above left to right are: Anna May McHugh, Managing Director of National Ploughing Association who launched and closed the campaign on behalf of Dovea Genetics to Embrace FARM, Enda Dooley - Product and Development Manager at Dovea Genetics with Brian Rohan - Chairperson/Co-Founder of Embrace FARM and John Nugent - Chairperson of the Board of Dovea Genetics

Dovea Genetics presented a cheque for €19,879 to Embrace FARM during the 2019 Ploughing Championships.

The cheque was the proceeds of ‘Dovea Straws For Action’ which saw Dovea Genetics donate €1 from each semen straw sold off their high EBI bull Beechnut Dovea (FR4673) and the Limousin bull Ewdenvale Ivor (LM2014) from the January 1 up to mid-September 2019.

At the recent presentation Enda Dooley, Product Development & Quality Manager for Dovea Genetics said ‘We are delighted to present the proceeds to Embrace FARM who do wonderful work for farm families.

He thanked all the farmers who purchased the semen for such a worthy cause and Anna May McHugh of the National Ploughing Association for been so supportive’.

Brian Rohan, Chairperson of Embrace FARM on behalf of the board of Embrace FARM extended sincere gratitude to the staff and the board of Dovea Genetics for coming up with the brilliant idea of this fundraiser.

It was an amazing campaign to begin with but for it to amount to what it has is a testament to the hard working sales team and A.I. technicians out meeting farmers around the country.

We couldn't continue the work we do with the families without this type of generosity which allows us to provide residential support weekends and counselling to assist families in the aftermath of a farm accident and also to host our annual remembrance day in June.

For further information, contact Ger Ryan, Dovea Genetics on 0504-21755 or email gryan@doveagenetics.ie