Tipperary farmers reminded there are many reasons to be prepared for winter housing

With winter fast approaching the one action point in the farmer’s heads should be to get his farm winter ready.

Getting the farm winter ready, requires a lot of work and in order for everything to run smoothly the farmer needs to have a plan in place.

The farmer’s main priority at this time should be to get the housing for the cows up and ready in time for the winter.

There are many reasons as to why farmers bring their cows indoors including; bad weather conditions, the opportunity to carry out parasite control and protecting the land from being trampled on by the animals.

Housing cattle for the winter can be a great relief throughout the winter months for the farmer. It is a way of making sure that they are out of the way of land recovery and to stop them ruining the land in the poor Irish weather conditions we often experience.

This is all well and good getting the cows inside for the winter, but if the cows are not housed properly, this can lead to further complications for the farmer down the road. There are jobs that need to be done before the cows are housed to give the farmer peace of mind and the animals appropriate facilities.

So how can you prepare for winter housing?

First things first, it is important to make sure that the sheds and space in which the cows are going to be staying are thoroughly cleaned.

Power wash and disinfect all of the sheds internally.

Proper lighting is a necessity. Make sure to check all light fittings and fix any that need to be replaced.

Fix any leaks you see in the shed, clean out the drinker bowls and fix all drinkers for the cows.

It is vital that all gates are checked and repaired or replaced required.

Test the silage before you start feeding it to the cows so you have an idea of how much concentrate ration is to be fed along with the silage to reach the targets required.

FRS Farm Relief can help with the general clean up including: general labour, power washing and general repairs.

FRS Fencing can come in to do a maintaince check on gates and fences.

FRS are here to help you with anything you need to get your farm winter ready.

