Tipperary ploughing association continue proud tradition at Poulmucka

The Poulmucka Ploughing Association held their annual Ploughing match on SaturdayJanuary 4, 2020, in ideal weather conditions.

The club was founded in 1981 and were leading promoters of the National Championships held in Shanballard, Clerihan in 1993.

The original fixture had to be postponed due to poor weather in early December but there was no excuse for underfoot conditions last weekend. There were plenty of interest locally on the day and local prize winners enhanced their chances of qualifying for the All Ireland’s next September.

Some locals on the podium were Larry Bergin in the senior class, Seanie O’Brien in 3 Furrow Reversible, Noel Howley in the 3 Furrow Match Plough, John O’ Brien in Vintage and Tom Lonergan in Senior Reversible.

Once again the Ballingeary ICA provided the refreshments for the event and fed all participants to their usual high standards.

The Ploughing Match took place on the Lands of Roger Shanahan near the Racecourse Cross, Cashel this year and the club is deeply indebted to the Shanahan family for the use of their lands.