FRS: There are ways to hand over reins to the young farmer

In recent years, great strides have been made in farming to facilitate growth and introduce time efficient procedures to maximise farm output.

However, it has been noted that due to a number of different circumstances including age, finance and farm size, it is not feasible for all farms to implement all of the recent developments, but there are many achievable options.

With the global population expected to exceed nine billion by 2050, experts predict 70% more food will be needed to feed the growing population.

There is a responsibility on farmers to grow and harvest a variety of crops and produce to cater for this.

Farmers are often considered custodians of the land, and with over half of Irish farmers aged 55 and over, according to the latest CSO figures, we now look to the younger generation to step up to meet the growing demands of the industry.

However, it has been acknowledged there is an ongoing issue in the sector where older farmers are hesitant to pass farm management onto the next generation.

This can cause a division within families and can result in younger people choosing to study and work in other industries.

With the Government introducing tax incentives and grants in recent years to address the issue of succession planning, there are other measures that can be taken to prepare both the older and younger generation for a farm management transition.

In a recent study undertaken by FRS Network, it was found that 94% of young farmers consider agricultural co-operatives important for the future of Irish farming.

Many young farmers trade/engage with co-operatives but are not shareholders and are not actively involved in the running of them (not serving on boards or committees).

There appears to be a slow rate of transfer of shares in agricultural co-operatives to young farmers. FRS would recommend for older farmers who have shares to consider transferring them to the next generation and encourage them to take an interest in becoming an active co-operative member, as they were.

Becoming an active shareholder/member is a great way for farmers to meet other industry specialists, increase their knowledge, generate ideas and support each other in the future.

We understand that the thought of losing management of a farm can be a daunting one for some of the older generation.

An arrangement that works for both the older farmer and the new generation needs to be considered, this includes a farming partnership approach.

This is where you set up “partnerships” between the different generations of farmers within families, allowing young and old to have a genuine involvement in the business and ensuring both its short-term and long-term future.

It blends both the expertise of the older generation and the new ideas of the younger generation together in order to maintain and grow the farm.

Today’s agriculture has access to sophisticated technologies such as robots, GPS, and automated systems which boast efficiencies and profits, but such advancements are simply not an option for some farmers for a number of reasons.

The lack of technology on a farm could be considered a barrier in moving forward in today’s farming world and could hinder interest from the younger generation to get involved.

FRS recommends for farmers to look at taking small steps to integrate technology into their practice and give the management of this to the young farmer to activate their interest.

For example, Herdwatch is an app that allows the farmer to reduce their time spent on paperwork.

With features like registering calves online, cattle movement and being prepared for a farm audit, it is an effective tool that can help farmers use technology on a daily basis.

It is also approved by the Department of Agriculture, and fully compliant with ICBF and Bord Bia. For more information on Herdwatch and how to download the app, visit herdwatch.ie

Planning forward and implementing new ways of doing things are important for the older generation of farmers to consider and involving the younger generation is key in this process.

It is important that both generations feel secure as they move forward. FRS encourage farmers to start the conversation in good time as decisions and new farm processes take time to implement and to be open minded about moving forward and give consideration to all approaches available.

Farmers can seek advice from a number of trusted sources including their solicitor, accountant, a certified agricultural advisor or from the Department of Agriculture.

You can find out more information from www.agriculture.gov.ie; www.teagasc.ie and www.macra.ie