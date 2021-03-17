National Tree Week kicks off at the weekend

National Tree Week 2021, sponsored by Coillte, kicks-off on Sunday March 21 until Saturday March27, 2021.

Coillte have committed to donating 100,000 native trees to this year’s campaign. The planting is being coordinated by Tree Council of Ireland and the not-for-profit organisation Easy Treesie.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage people of all ages to celebrate the power of trees and the important role they play in protecting our natural environment.

Due to Covid-19, this year’s campaign will be celebrated through a series of free webinars (see list below), to register visit the Tree Council website here.

Trees in Springtime, Tuesday, 23 March at 11.30am: An illustrated talk by botanist and a wildlife expert Éanna Ní Lamhna on what our commonly-seen trees look like in spring. No excuses for not knowing which tree is what after this!

Celebration of Tree Week, Tuesday, 23 March at 6.30pm: A one hour webinar hosted by The Chartered Institute of Horticulture on varying aspects of trees, featuring:

~ Dr. Ana Perez-Sierra, Forest Research, U.K. – ‘Tree Health

~ Katherine O’Donnell, BGCI – ‘The International Plant Sentinel Network’

~ Kevin Collins, Forest Service, Dept. of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Ireland – ‘Managing Irish Native Woodlands’

Seeing the Woods for the Trees, Wednesday, 24 March at 7pm: Tree Council President and wildlife expert Éanna Ní Lamhna takes you on a virtual fieldtrip with to a woodland where the great biodiversity of birds, mammals, creepy crawlies and ground flora that make up such a rich habitat are discussed.



What are Veteran Trees? And how should we look after them, Thursday, 25 March at 11.30am: Our veteran trees are an amazing ecological treasure chest that brings huge value to ecology. This illustrated talk by Cormac Downey who will discuss the principles behind their management and why we need to appreciate them more. Cormac Downey is Vice-President of the Tree Council of Ireland and has worked with trees for the last 30 years.



The Easy Treesie Story – Film Friday, Friday, 26 March at 2pm: Hear the story from Orla Farrell, Founder of the Easy Treesie Project who set up the Plant-for-the-Planet challenge. The goal is to plant One Million Trees with Ireland’s One Million School Children and their communities by 2023.

Find a Tree You Love – Photo Competition: Find a native Irish tree you love and take a forever picture. Fill out the entry form via www.treecouncil.ie and tell us why this tree is your favourite. We will display it on our website, and if selected you could be in with a chance to win a cash prize! #TreeWeek2021

This theme of this year’s campaign is ‘Healthy Trees Mean a Healthy Planet’ to promote tree health and the important role trees play in protecting our planet. It also references the health benefits, both physical and mental health that trees and forests provide.

Coillte has supported National Tree Week since 1989, providing over half a million trees to the annual campaign.