No time to waste on the construction of Glanbia cheese plant’– Cahill

The Chairperson of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Jackie Cahill T.D. has welcomed the High Court’s rejection of An Taisce’s challenge to the construction of a new Glanbia cheese processing plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

Deputy Cahill has been vocal in recent weeks regarding An Taisce’s attempts to block the construction of the plant that will allow for major diversification of the dairy industry post-Brexit.

It is anticipated that this plant will allow for the processing of 50,000 tonnes of Gouda cheese for export to France and the continent, resulting in the Irish dairy food industry becoming much less reliant on the exclusively British cheddar cheese market post-Brexit.

The Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary has now called for construction to commence immediately and for the industry to move on from the considerable delays associated with An Taisce’s legal challenges.

Speaking on this issue today, Cahill said: “I welcome this decision that finally gives Glanbia the green light to proceed with the Belview cheese plant. This will be an enormous boost to rural areas and farming families across the region.

"I have been inundated by calls to my office in recent months from dairy farmers and rural people complaining about the unjustified delays that the plant has experienced as a result of An Taisce’s attempts to block its development.

“It is now time for the industry to move on and for construction to commence on the plant immediately. Ireland is one of the most sustainable producers of food on the plant and the world’s must be fed.

"This plant will be a major economic boost to the south east, it will increase dairy production capacity in the region, and it will mean that the Irish agri-food industry will be far less dependent on the British markets, which is a vital move to make post-Brexit.

“The High Court decision against An Taisce’s appeal today is very much welcomed by farming and rural communities, especially in my own county of Tipperary. The Belview plant was first approved for planning permission in late 2019, and in June 2020, An Bord Pleanála upheld this permission. This judicial review process has delayed the construction of the plant, but today’s finding means that the industry can now move on, accept that the application is well above board, within requirements, and justified; and commence construction of the Belview plant as a matter of priority”, Cahill concluded.