Increase in Lamb Prices Welcomed by IFA

IFA Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy has said increased lamb prices offered by factories is easing pressure on farmers.
According to Mr Cullinan, factories are paying €6.50 to €6.55/kg, with some suggesting additional weight allowances to 23kgs in the coming weeks.
“Strong demand from store finishers is providing good competition to factory agents in the marts. It means farmers are under no pressure to sell lighter or under finished lambs to the factories,” said Mr Dennehy.
Mr Cullinan said the increase in prices in the UK and France is creating an opportunity for the market in Ireland to strengthen.
He advises farmers in Ireland to “sell hard” in a strengthening market. “There will be no glut of lambs coming into the system. Orderly marketing of lambs as they become fit is vital for farmers to maintain control of the trade and to maximise factory prices,” said Mr Cullinan.
