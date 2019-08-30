Greek students visit Tipperary as part of Youth Exchange Programme

Fethard & Killenaule Youth Project YWIT were hosts to a group of visiting student and leaders as part of their recent Greek Youth Exchange programme, where they participated in a variety of fun activities at various venues in the local area.

The Fethard & Killusty Youth Project was founded on December 5, 2016 and delivered by Youth Work Ireland Tipperary Rural Outreach programme to meet the needs and support the young people from the Fethard and Killenaule areas and their families. They hope to do this through the provision of group work and individual support.

The project caters for young people from 10 to 21 years and located in both the Adult Education Centre (Killenaule) and the Convent Community Hall (Fethard). If you wish to speak to any of the youth officers for more information, please don’t hesitate to make contact on Facebook or at the following number: Tel: 083 8684587.