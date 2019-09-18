Thanksgiving in Tipperary - Annual Harvest Festival Service at Fethard

As the evenings get shorter and the fields slowly bare, we were reminded at the annual Harvest Festival Service held in Holy Trinity Church of Ireland on Sunday, September 15, that autumn has arrived marking the transition from summer to winter, when the duration of daylight becomes noticeably shorter and the temperature cools considerably.

At this service the attendance gave thanks for God's bountiful harvest we all enjoy while also remembering those among our community who are less fortunate.

The service, interspersed with prayer and song, included a delightful recital by organist Derek Verso and a performance by Fethard Choral Society.

This was followed by friendly social banter accompanied by a range of refreshments prepared by the organising committee.