Tipperary company wins contract to supply Aldi’s South German stores

M&M Walshe, trading as Ribworld in Fethard, County Tipperary, as won a contract to supply Aldi South stores in Germany, spanning some 1,920 stores.

Ribworld has worked with Aldi since it first entered Ireland 20 years ago, with Aldi having already opened up new markets for the supplier in the U.K.

Expected to be worth over €800,000, the new contract will see the introduction of a range of slow cooked meat products produced in Ireland sold to new Aldi South customers across Germany.

Speaking at the announcement of the contract was Aldi group buying director John Curtin, who celebrated the long history between the retailer and supplier. “We have worked with Ribworld owners since Aldi first entered the Irish market 20 years ago. We currently have 16 Ribworld Irish products in our core range including our Blás na hÉireann 2019 Bronze award winning Salt and Chilli Pork Ribs," he said.

"Over the last 20 years we have built up strong, fruitful relationships with over 200 Irish suppliers, and in many cases, such as this announcement today with Ribworld, we have been able to open new markets to Irish suppliers so that their exceptional quality can be found on dinner tables internationally.”

Ribworld group commercial director Paul Walshe took the opportunity to thank Aldi Ireland for the new opportunities their partnership has opened up for them. “Aldi Ireland has been a long standing partner of ours and has forged a path for us into the UK and now into Germany. We are grateful for their continuing support and look forward to our working with them into the future.”