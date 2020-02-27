A Tipperary sporting club needs help to keep a roof over their heads

Coolmoyne Racquetball Club are currently trying to raise funds to repair the roof in their much-used alley in Coolmoyne. The original handball alley in Coolmoyne was first renovated into a racquetball alley in 1998 when local Tom Noonan, was the project coordinator.

The alley was officially opened in July 1998 by Tipperary County football star Declan Browne, and blessed by Fr. Michael Barry. Today, the alley is still much used in the locality and the group have got-together to fund maintenance work on the roof, which is necessary to preserve the building.

Table Quiz in Lonergan’s Bar

Fundraising will commence on Saturday night next, February 29, with a table quiz in Lonergan’s Bar, The Square, Fethard, starting at 9pm. Locals and supporters are asked to come along, enter a team of four and support this worthy cause

A great night is guaranteed by the proprietors.