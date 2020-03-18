Tipperary Dancing Mecca - The music has stopped for now

Fethard Ballroom, well known far and wide as a Mecca for dancing, is silent now and will remain so for the forseeable future until this coronavirus pandemic has passed.

The committee who run the very popular dances would like to inform all patrons that as a preventative action to minimise the spread of the coronavirus in the area, Social Dancing on Sunday nights, dance lessons on a Thursday nights and cards on Friday nights at Fethard Ballroom are all cancelled until further notice.

For further information contact Eileen Coady, Tel: 086 0776420, Email: eileencoady@ hotmail.com

In the meantime we can only reflect on the many many great nights we have had at the Ballroom and hopefully before too long the music will start again.

In the meantime we wish all our patrons safe keeping and keep practicising at home.

Fethard Ballroom men's committee members photographed at the 12th anniversary dance on St. Patrick's night, March 17, 2005. L to R: Seamus Barry, Gay Horan, Robert Phelan (secretary), Mick Aherne (chairman), Paddy Hickey, Thomas O'Connell and Sean Spillane.